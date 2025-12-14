Expand / Collapse search

Man found with multiple gunshot wounds in Mesa park, police say

By
Published  December 14, 2025 2:50pm MST
Crime and Public Safety
The Brief

    • A man was found with multiple gunshot wounds in Whitman Park after police responded to a call about someone banging on a door.
    • The victim was transported to the hospital and is currently in critical but stable condition.
    • Police have not identified any suspects, witnesses, or the events leading up to the shooting.

MESA, Ariz. - Mesa detectives are investigating a shooting after receiving a report of an unknown man pounding on a door.

What we know:

Just after 2 a.m. on Dec. 14, Mesa Police responded to the area of Whitman Park regarding the unidentified man banging on a resident's door.

Officers could not find the alleged door knocker, but instead found a man in the park with multiple gunshot wounds. The victim couldn't provide any information, but was taken to a nearby hospital in critical but stable condition.

Dig deeper:

According to the police department, neighbors reported hearing gunshots in the area, but officers have not identified any witnesses.

They are still working to develop leads.

What we don't know:

It is unclear if the man pounding on the door is linked to the shooting. The events leading up to the shooting are unknown.

