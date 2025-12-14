Man found with multiple gunshot wounds in Mesa park, police say

The Brief A man was found with multiple gunshot wounds in Whitman Park after police responded to a call about someone banging on a door. The victim was transported to the hospital and is currently in critical but stable condition. Police have not identified any suspects, witnesses, or the events leading up to the shooting.



Mesa detectives are investigating a shooting after receiving a report of an unknown man pounding on a door.

What we know:

Just after 2 a.m. on Dec. 14, Mesa Police responded to the area of Whitman Park regarding the unidentified man banging on a resident's door.

Officers could not find the alleged door knocker, but instead found a man in the park with multiple gunshot wounds. The victim couldn't provide any information, but was taken to a nearby hospital in critical but stable condition.

Dig deeper:

According to the police department, neighbors reported hearing gunshots in the area, but officers have not identified any witnesses.

They are still working to develop leads.

What we don't know:

It is unclear if the man pounding on the door is linked to the shooting. The events leading up to the shooting are unknown.

Area map of the shooting location.