Man found with multiple gunshot wounds in Mesa park, police say
MESA, Ariz. - Mesa detectives are investigating a shooting after receiving a report of an unknown man pounding on a door.
What we know:
Just after 2 a.m. on Dec. 14, Mesa Police responded to the area of Whitman Park regarding the unidentified man banging on a resident's door.
Officers could not find the alleged door knocker, but instead found a man in the park with multiple gunshot wounds. The victim couldn't provide any information, but was taken to a nearby hospital in critical but stable condition.
Dig deeper:
According to the police department, neighbors reported hearing gunshots in the area, but officers have not identified any witnesses.
They are still working to develop leads.
What we don't know:
It is unclear if the man pounding on the door is linked to the shooting. The events leading up to the shooting are unknown.
Area map of the shooting location.
The Source: Mesa Police Department