Heightened security for Jewish orgs, teen boy shot in Gilbert | Nightly Roundup

PHOENIX - From increased security measures for Arizona Jewish organizations following the deadly attack in Australia, to a 16-year-old boy critically hurt in a shooting in Gilbert, here's a look at your top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Sunday, December 14, 2025.
1. Local officials increase security near Jewish events in response to targeted attack in Australia
Arizona law enforcement are increasing patrols around Jewish organizations during the holidays following the deadly attack on a Jewish community in Australia.
2. Teen boy shot in Gilbert, police investigating
A 16-year-old boy was shot in Gilbert on Saturday evening and remains in critical condition.
3. Police find man in Mesa park with several gunshot wounds
A man was found with multiple gunshot wounds in Whitman Park after police responded to a call about someone banging on a door.
4. Driver killed, another injured in fiery car crash
A driver is dead and another is injured after a fiery car crash near Litchfield Park in the West Valley.
5. Echo Canyon Trail reopens after unstable boulders forced months-long closure
Echo Canyon Trailhead on Camelback Mountain has reopened after a series of strong storms this fall and destabilized several large boulders. FOX 10's Kenzie Beach checks in with happy hikers at the grand opening.
A look at your weather for tomorrow
Sunday was a record warm day in the Valley, with temps topping out in the low 80s. FOX 10's Erica Horvatin has more on the record warmth expected later this week.
