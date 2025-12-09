Bicyclist killed in Scottsdale crash; Phoenix man's arm amputated after infection l Morning News Brief

article

From a crash near a Scottsdale intersection that left a bicyclist dead to a Phoenix man who is recovering after having one of his limbs amputated, here's a look at some of your top headlines for the morning of December 9.

1. Deadly bicyclist crash

What we know:

A bicyclist died at the hospital after being hit by a car near Thompson Peak Parkway and Raintree Drive, police said.

What we don't know:

There's no word about what caused the crash. The bicyclist wasn't identified.

Read more

2. ‘It's been very difficult'

Sergio Moreno Moran

What we know:

Sergio Moreno Moran's right arm was amputated after a wrist injury and subsequent surgery awakened a previously unknown, dormant case of Valley Fever in his body.

What they're saying:

"It's been very difficult. It feels like our life stopped," said Jennifer Pena Moreno, Sergio's wife. "Now that old chapter is closed. We're starting a new chapter where the storm has passed, and we can start to see the colors of the rainbow".

Read more

3. Miss Jamaica suffers terrifying fall

The backstory:

Miss Jamaica, Dr. Gabrielle Henry, suffered critical head injuries after falling onstage last month while performing her walk in Thailand.

Dig deeper:

The Miss Universe Organization is covering her medical costs and supporting her family while maintaining privacy regarding her condition.

Read more

4. Ex-school bus driver arrested

Charles Ellington

What we know:

A former bus driver for Maricopa County's Nadaburg Unified School District, Charles Ellington, was arrested on suspicion of misconduct and sexual molestation of a minor.

Dig deeper:

The school district said it placed Ellington on administrative leave after learning he was under investigation by the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office. Eight days later, he was given a notice of termination.

Read more

5. ‘We take this seriously’

Tempe Tavern (file)

The backstory:

On Sept. 14, Tempe Police say 18-year-old Joseph Gonzalez's motorcycle collided with a self-driving car near Rural Road and Lemon Street. Moments later, a Chevy Camaro hit Gonzalez before leaving the scene.

The driver of the Camaro, 19-year-old Ava Bellowe, was arrested. According to police, images on Bellowe's cellphone showed her at Tempe Tavern for two hours on the night of the crash.

What they're saying:

In a lengthy Instagram post, Tempe Tavern issued its first public statement since police revealed that a second underage drinking raid took place at the bar.

Read more

