Police seek person of interest after husband solicits men to sexually assault wife

The Brief Police are searching for a third man in connection to a case where a Gilbert husband allegedly drugged and arranged for others to sexually assault his wife. Two men have been arrested, including the victim's husband, following an investigation into the alleged abuse. The identity of the third person of interest remains unknown; authorities have released images and are asking the public for help identifying him.



Police are looking to identify a new person of interest in a case involving a husband accused of soliciting men online to sexually assault his own wife.

The backstory:

In December 2025, Gilbert Police "received a report alleging long-term sexual abuse and violence." They found that the victim's husband was allegedly arranging for men to sexually assault her while she was drugged and unconscious. According to authorities, the suspect was also accused of recording those incidents.

Related article

Two men were arrested, including the victim's husband, who we are not naming to protect the victim's identity.The other man was identified as 41-year-old Evan Torres.

Evan Torres (MCSO)

Court records revealed that the victim told police she found Reddit messages of her husband using fake names and her nude photos to pose as a swinger couple. She also said she first found out about the alleged abuse in October 2025, but didn't report it until January 2026, out of fear her husband would take their children from her.

The victim additionally found videos in which her husband allegedly drugged her with his sleeping pills.

What we know:

Officers are now hoping to identify a third man in connection to the case, releasing the images below.

Gilbert Police

What you can do:

Anyone who recognizes this man is asked to contact the Gilbert Police Department at 480-503-6500 or submit a tip online and reference report #26-27863.