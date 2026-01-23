Arizona husband accused of drugging his wife, soliciting other men to sexually assault her

The Brief A 38-year-old Gilbert man is accused of drugging his wife and arranging for men to sexually assault her while she was unconscious. One of the men accused of sexually assaulting the victim, 41-year-old Evan Torres, was also arrested. Gilbert Police ask anyone with information on this case to call them at 480-503-6500.



Two men, including a Gilbert husband, have been arrested and are accused of sexually assaulting a woman.

What we know:

Gilbert Police say they began an investigation on Dec.14 into allegations that a 38-year-old Gilbert man had been drugging his wife and arranging for men he met online to sexually assault her while unconscious. The suspect also allegedly recorded the incidents.

During their investigation, police say they gathered enough evidence to arrest the man and booked him into jail on multiple charges.

On Jan. 22, police say a man who allegedly sexually assaulted the victim, 41-year-old Evan Torres, was arrested and booked into jail.

Evan Torres (MCSO)

What you can do:

Police say their investigation is ongoing, and they ask anyone with information on this case to call them at 480-503-6500.