Arizona weather forecast: Record highs possible this week in Phoenix

The Brief A high-pressure ridge sliding over the Southwest will bring climbing temperatures to Arizona. Phoenix temperatures will rise daily, peaking near 80 degrees by Friday, which is significantly above average. The Valley is forecast to challenge or break daily-high temperature records on Friday and Sunday.



Fairly consistent weather ahead for the state.

High pressure is building against the West Coast of the United States. Over the next few days, the ridge will slide over the Southwest and strengthen. As a result, temperatures will continue to gradually climb around the state until we approach record levels late this week.

What To Expect:

The forecast high will grow from 75 Tuesday to 77 Wednesday and 79 Thursday and Friday in Phoenix. Each day the winds will remain light and the sky clear.

Sunny conditions will make for beautiful afternoons! It will still be cool in the mornings with lows in the 40s and low 50s each day.

In northern Arizona, cold conditions are forecast to last through the mornings with lows in the 20s. Afternoons, however, will warm up to the 50s and 60s day after day.

Big picture view:

Rain or snow looks unlikely moving forward. The storm track sits over far northern parts of the country where wet and windy conditions will persist.

By Friday, the forecast high of 79 could tie a record for warmth in Phoenix. The record temperatures on Sunday may also be at risk of falling, thanks to this abnormally warm weather.

