Partial DHS shutdown causing TSA shortages, concerns among travelers at major airports

The Brief Severe airport delays are hitting major hubs like Houston, New Orleans, and Atlanta, with security wait times exceeding three hours in some locations. TSA staffing shortages caused by the partial government shutdown are to blame, as officers forced to work without pay are calling out sick in record numbers. Travelers are urged to check flight statuses and arrive early, though Phoenix Sky Harbor officials report that local lines are currently moving smoothly.



The search for a resolution to the partial government shutdown continues as travelers at major airports across the country face significant delays.

New video and photos out of Houston show security lines with wait times upwards of three hours. A similar scenario is unfolding in New Orleans, where staffing shortages are being attributed to TSA workers calling out because they are not being paid during the shutdown.

Massive security lines have been seen snaking through airports in Houston, New Orleans, and Atlanta. The congestion has led to a wave of missed flights and delays. TSA officers being forced to work without pay, has resulted in staffing shortages and long lines.

"Had heard through the grapevine that things were a little bit crazy over here," a traveler in Houston said. "When we walked in, we saw the giant Southwest line and then realized that I guess there was a TSA staffing shortage. We realized that we were gonna miss our 2:40 flight and were told that there was no way we were gonna make it. We got a hotel room so that we would have a place to be for the next few hours and now we're back trying again to get on our 10:45 flight."

Lines are currently moving smoothly at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport, but officials continue to monitor the situation for any impact the shutdown may have locally.

Meanwhile, on Capitol Hill, the finger-pointing continues as the public waits to see if both sides can reach a deal this week.