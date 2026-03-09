Tempe Tavern at risk of losing liquor license in 'lethal pattern' of underage drinking

The Brief Arizona regulators are seeking to immediately revoke the liquor license of Tempe Tavern following a 257-page report alleging systemic undercover drinking and illegal entry schemes. The report cites 422 underage arrests over the past year, claiming the popular ASU-area bar escalated from a "regulatory nuisance" to a "clear and present danger" to the community. The bar's attorneys have vowed to "vigorously fight" the recommendation, as the bar has already filed a lawsuit against the City of Tempe alleging a targeted smear campaign.



The Arizona Department of Liquor Licenses and Control (DLLC) is recommending that Tempe Tavern’s liquor license immediately be revoked in a 257-page report released on March 9.

The bar, which is popular with Arizona State University students, has undergone a series of high-profile underage drinking raids over the last year, as investigators describe it as a "lethal pattern" of underage drinking.

What we know:

The report details several key findings, alleging violations ranging from the acceptance of paper identification to some patrons entering with no identification at all. Most significantly, the department recommended that the bar’s liquor license be immediately revoked. Attorneys for Tempe Tavern said they plan to "vigorously fight" that recommendation.

The backstory:

The DLLC report summarizes findings from multiple raids resulting in 422 underage arrests, including an inspection in November where 246 minors were found inside the establishment. The findings allege systemic violations and illegal entry schemes, claiming some underage patrons paid a fee to bypass security instead of being identified.

The documents also highlight a fatal hit-and-run in September involving an ASU student who allegedly visited the bar before police said she struck a motorcyclist. In the report, the DLLC characterized the bar's behavior as escalating from a "regulatory nuisance" to a "clear and present danger," citing a "systemic breakdown of operational control."

What they're saying:

In a statement to FOX 10, an attorney for Tempe Tavern said the business only learned of the report’s release through the media despite having submitted a formal request for it. The attorney accused the DLLC of failing to adhere to Arizona public records law.

The bar maintains that on the night of the November raid, the DLLC issued no citations to the establishment and gave it a 100% score on its liquor inspection. Management said they will have more to say once they officially receive and review the report.

The City of Tempe released the following statement on March 9.

"The City of Tempe understands that the Arizona Department of Liquor Licenses and Control (DLLC) has concluded its investigation into Tempe Tavern. Tempe Police Department received multiple complaints from the community regarding underage drinking at Tempe Tavern. Our own investigations resulted in hundreds of arrests related to underaged drinking at that establishment. About 80% of all underage drinking arrests in Tempe over a two-year period took place at Tempe Tavern. We appreciate the DLLC’s work to make our community a safer place."

What's next:

Last month, the owners of Tempe Tavern filed a lawsuit against the city of Tempe, alleging selective enforcement and a "smear campaign" following the recent raids. A final decision regarding the bar's liquor license is expected to take some time.