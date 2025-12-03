Hit-and-run suspect visited Tempe bar hours before deadly crash, PD says

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Photo courtesy the Tempe Police Department

A 19-year-old woman was inside Tempe Tavern, a bar recently in trouble for an underage drinking sting, before she was involved in a deadly hit-and-run, the police department said.

What we know:

"The fatal hit-and-run happened near Rural Rd. and Lemon St. at 1:21 a.m. on September 14, when an 18-year-old motorcyclist collided with a self-driving car that was turning. Seconds later, he was struck by a white Chevrolet Camaro, whose driver left the scene," the Tempe Police Department said in a Dec. 3 news release.

Detectives used video analysis, license plate identification and other investigative work to identify the Camaro’s driver as a 19-year-old Tempe woman. Officers went to her home shortly after the collision, but she was not there. Several hours later, she contacted police and surrendered.

Police said the woman arrived at Tempe Tavern at 10:18 p.m. and left at 12:42 a.m. She reportedly walked home, then got into her car and was involved in the hit-and-run.

She's accused of felony failure to stop at a collision involving death.

Big picture view:

"This tragic incident, combined with continued complaints about underage entry at Tempe Tavern, prompted Tempe Police to return to the establishment for a second large-scale liquor-law compliance operation. The first operation in April resulted in nearly 170 arrests," the police department said. "During the November 20 operation, officers found 249 underage individuals inside the bar."

Arrests were made for violations that included possession of fraudulent IDs, underage intoxication and providing false information. Fire inspectors documented "at least one" fire code violation.

What's next:

"The investigation into the latest underage alcohol enforcement operation is ongoing," Tempe Police said.