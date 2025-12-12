Phoenix Marathon: Runners gather in the Valley for weekend race

The Brief Runners from the U.S. and beyond have gathered in Phoenix for the Phoenix Marathon. The 26.2-mile race is a qualifier for the Boston Marathon.



The Phoenix Marathon is "rising from the ashes," so to speak, with a new race and a new course that will welcome runners hoping to cross the finish line on Dec. 13.

Local perspective:

Over 7,000 runners from all 50 states and 12 countries are participating in the 26.2-mile race that is a qualifier for the Boston Marathon.

For some, it is their first marathon, while one runner has hundreds under his belt.

"Everybody's got their different reasons as to why they want to run," said JC Santa Teresa.

JC Santa Teresa has run over 400 marathons, including London, Berlin, and Sydney, and now Phoenix. His first race was to honor his father’s legacy after his passing.

"He was right there beside me while I ran," he recalled.

JC remembers the exact feelings of crossing that finish line, and now he helps bring other runners to that same place as a pacer.

"I say if you hang with me, I'll take you to the finish line," he stated. "Then they cross the finish line. They're all smiles, they're crying that we have photos and they become friends of mine."

Dig deeper:

Runners have different paces and different goals. Zindlia will run her first marathon in 13 years, and her first since becoming a mother.

"This is my first marathon since I had my kids. So I'm from South Africa. I haven't run any marathons in America since I've been here," she said.