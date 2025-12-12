'House of Horrors' case: April McLaughlin offered plea deal

The Brief Prosecutors have offered April McLaughlin plea deals that would cut down her potential prison time. McLaughlin ran a rescue for special needs dogs before allegations of fraud and animal abuse surfaced in 2023. McLaughlin is charged with more than 20 counts.



April McLaughlin, a Chandler woman at the center of a high-profile animal cruelty case, appeared in court on Dec. 12, and prosecutors have offered her plea deals that would significantly cut down potential prison time.

The backstory:

McLaughlin ran a rescue for special needs dogs before allegations of fraud and animal abuse surfaced in 2023.

The 50-year-old has two cases against her—one for animal cruelty charges and another for fraud and theft. One of the alleged victims is her elderly mother, who was living in McLaughlin’s home in September 2023 when authorities discovered 55 special needs dogs living in their own waste, as well as five dead dogs in a freezer. Investigators described the situation as a biohazard with "unbreathable" conditions.

April McLaughlin

Prosecutors say McLaughlin used her non-profit to receive nearly $50,000 in cash and supplies to deceive dog owners and rescue groups. She’s also accused of stealing $160,000 from her mother’s bank account. Trial was supposed to start back in July, and a new date has not been set. McLaughlin is charged with more than 20 counts related to animal cruelty and neglect.

Dig deeper:

While our cameras were not allowed in the courtroom for settlement hearings, Maricopa County prosecutors provided details that could sway McLaughlin to take the deal.

A plea agreement could lead to two concurrent sentences for fraud-related convictions and animal cruelty convictions. McLaughlin has been in jail since January 2024, so with time served, she could be looking at around two years in prison or even less, according to a judge, compared to at least a decade if she is found guilty through a jury trial.

Probation and no contact with animals are also part of the proposed deal.

What they're saying:

Rebecca Arizmendi is with Yaqui Animal Rescue based in Texas, a group instrumental in helping law enforcement build a case against McLaughlin. She questioned how the provision regarding animals would be enforced.

"How do prosecutors, even law enforcement when she gets out, how is anyone going to keep track of whether or not she has animals?" Arizmendi said.

She added that there are complexities to consider when determining the best path forward. "It is a very complex case because of the amount of discovery, the number of witnesses and victims and stuff like that, so there’s the pros and cons of it, but I’m ready for it to be over with."

The court also brought up McLaughlin’s alleged mental illness as a factor in the plea offer.

What's next:

A complex case management hearing is set for Tuesday morning. Additional details regarding the potential plea deal will be discussed, but it is unclear if there is a deadline.