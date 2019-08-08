Thousands of tarantulas expected to crawl through Colorado in mass migration
Looking for the ultimate family getaway? Well now’s your chance to witness the great tarantula migration expected to kick off this month in Colorado.
Houston wildlife center warns against glue traps after bird gets stuck: 'A needless loss'
A Houston wildlife center is warning the public against using glue traps that are typically used to catch rodents but can trap other small animals and birds.
‘Squawkzilla': Scientists discover 19-million-year-old cannibal parrot fossil the size of a toddler
Scientists have just discovered the fossil of a massive ancient “cannibal” parrot roughly the size of a toddler in New Zealand.
Golden retriever that weighed 173 pounds looks like a new dog after shedding 100 pounds in a year
In just one year, an 11-year-old golden retriever named Kai has undergone the kind of transformation that seems nearly impossible. When Pam Heggie brought him home, Kai weighed in at a whopping 173 pounds.
Elephantopia holding painting party to raise money for endangered elephants
A Valley organization is hosting a painting party to help endangered elephants and it's all in honor of World Elephant Day.
National Park Service releases wildlife petting chart in wake of viral video of bison charging girl
While observing wildlife and appreciating nature can be a fun experience, getting charged at by wild animals may not be so exciting.
Community searches for lost dog after mother's sudden death
There's an all-out search in Smyrna for a missing dog.
FWC investigates egrets shot with paintball guns in South Pasadena
New photos appear to show multiple great egrets who were shot with paintball guns.
Missouri man rescues dog left tied to electrical cord on side of interstate overpass
A passing commuter rescued a dog tied to an electrical cord on the side of an interstate overpass in Missouri on Monday.
Service dogs travel to El Paso to comfort victims and first responders
Not all heroes walk on two legs.
Arizona Humane Society declares "kitten crisis", asking for help
It's a kitten crisis of sorts at the Arizona Humane Society, as the shelter is over capacity with orphaned kittens. Now, they are sending out a plea for help.
Pet sitter caught on video slamming puppy to the ground
A woman pet sitting a puppy in Victorville was caught on camera forcefully throwing the pet to the ground inside its owner's home.
Hilarious pics show deer sitting alongside cows, convinced it's one of them
(FOX NEWS) — Now that's a case of mistaken identity.
St. Pete police honors 'friendly' K9 Nero who was put down due to brain tumor
Members of the St. Petersburg Police Department are mourning the loss of one of their canines.
MCACC: German shepherd dead after it was left outside in a crate; no charges filed
Phoenix Police have finished their investigation into the death of a German shepherd that was left outside Friday while locked in a crate.
Authorities say woman tossed dog over fence
It's a disturbing case of alleged animal cruelty, leaving deputies and animal control officers in disbelief.
AAWL accepting donations after transport van damaged in crash
PHOENIX (FOX 10) - Staff and volunteers of the Arizona Animal Welfare League drive across the state every week, taking in dozens of homeless animals from overcrowded and underfunded shelters.
Woman allegedly stole beloved dog from dying man who was having seizure in parking lot
A Colorado woman allegedly stole a dog from a dying man who was in the throes of a seizure in the parking lot of a 7-Eleven. She was arrested later for auto theft after the dog was found, police said.
FDA urges consumers not to purchase or feed any pig ear treats to pets over salmonella concerns
The Food and Drug Administration is urging consumers not to purchase pig ear pet treats or feed them to animals over growing salmonella contamination concerns.
Pizzeria puts pictures of lost pets on pizza boxes
A pizzeria in Manatee County is delivering more than good pie.