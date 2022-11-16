No Labels Party qualifies for Arizona's 2024 ballot
No Labels says it is seeking ballot access in many states and will run a bipartisan “unity ticket” for president “if the two parties select unreasonably divisive presidential nominees.”
Michelle Obama for president in 2024?
Although Michelle Obama has denied any interest in seeking office, former White House and Pentagon official Douglas MacKinnon said she has the "it" factor that could maybe beat Trump in 2024.
Mayor Adams tapped to stump for Biden 2024 re-election campaign
First reported by the Washington Post, Mayor Eric Adams, along with around 20 other Democrats, will sit on a national advisory board convened by President Joe Biden’s team.
2024 Elections: GOP presidential contenders hold competing political events
As the race to the White House heats up, Republicans across the country met at two competing political events over the weekend. Reporter Caroline Elliott has more on the candidates.
Joe Biden’s reelection bid faces opposition from some Democrats
Many Democratic voters worry about President Joe Biden’s age, while others are upset with his handling of the withdrawal from Afghanistan. And some in the Democratic party have never been enthusiastic about him.
Larry Hogan, former Maryland governor, won't challenge Trump for 2024 GOP bid
Larry Hogan has positioned himself as one of the Republican Party's fiercest critics of Donald Trump.
Self-help author Marianne Williamson begins another longshot bid for presidency
Marianne Williamson, who's also been a one-time spiritual adviser to Oprah, is the first Democrat to formally challenge President Joe Biden for the 2024 nomination.
The Issue Is: The 2024 battle begins
California is now just over a year from the all-important 2024 primary.
2024 Election: GOP presidential candidates already scrambling for support
It's a year away from the caucuses in Iowa, but Republican Party presidential candidates are already trying to garner support for their campaigns. Reporter Madison Scarpino reports.
Donald Trump absent as Iowa 2024 GOP caucus train starts to roll
Republican presidential hopefuls are heading to Iowa, the leadoff caucus state. The caucuses are the first event on the nomination calendar, and some Iowa GOP activists have taken notice of former President Donald Trump's absence.
Nikki Haley announces 2024 Republican presidential bid
The 51-year-old is the first Republican to officially challenge Trump for the GOP nomination — sharing a campaign video on social media.
Nikki Haley faces 'high-wire act' in 2024 presidential bid against Trump
Nikki Haley once vowed not to step in the way if Trump ran for the GOP presidential nomination in 2024. But on Wednesday, she’ll become the first major Republican candidate to enter the race against him.
Billionaire Koch network to oppose Trump in 2024
The Koch network joins a list of prominent Republican donors distancing themselves from former President Donald Trump.
Trump to hold first public 2024 campaign event
Former President Donald Trump is planning to hold the first public campaign event of his 2024 White House bid in the early-voting state of South Carolina.
Donald Trump is running for president again in 2024
On the heels of disappointing midterm results for the GOP, Trump is continuing to move forward with the launch of his third presidential bid.
‘It’s his intention’: Biden will run for re-election in 2024, Psaki says
Speaking aboard Air Force One, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki confirmed that President Joe Biden intends to run for re-election in 2024.
Trump says he's 'very seriously' considering 2024 presidential run
Former President Donald Trump told Fox News that he is strongly considering running again in 2024: "I am looking at it very seriously. Beyond seriously."