Grenades prompt evacuation in Globe; Trump's Rob Reiner's post sparks controversy | Nightly Roundup

Decades-old grenades in Globe result in evacuation; Mesa releases report on park rangers investigation; and more - here's a look at your top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Monday, December 15, 2025.

1. Grenades prompt evacuation in parts of Globe

A portion of Globe had to be evacuated for some time on Dec. 15, after hand grenades from the World War II era were turned in to police.

What they're saying:

Explosive experts at the scene said that since the grenades were more difficult to deal with, as they are less predictable.

2. Mesa releases report on park rangers investigation

Mesa city officials say they have taken "corrective action," after an independent probe found that three people who used to work as the city's park rangers violated several policies.

The backstory:

According to a statement released on Dec. 15, Mesa Police began an investigation after a newly-hired park ranger reported "serious concerns about potential misconduct within the Park Ranger Unit."

3. Son of slain filmmaker Rob Reiner arrested

(Photo by Rommel Demano/Getty Images)

Police in Los Angeles confirmed that the son of Rob Reiner (pictured on right) has been arrested for allegedly murdering the filmmaker and the filmmaker's wife, Michele Singer Reiner.

What we know:

Nick Reiner has openly shared his struggles with addiction and has even experienced homelessness. He wrote the film "Being Charlie," loosely based on his life that was released in 2015. The film was directed by his father.

4. Republicans condemn Trump post on Reiner

Some conservatives are speaking out against a post President Donald Trump (pictured) made on social media regarding Reiner's death.

Dig deeper:

The post, which was made on President Trump's Truth Social account, said that Reiner and his wife were killed "reportedly due to the anger he caused others through his massive, unyielding, and incurable affliction with a mind crippling disease known as TRUMP DERANGEMENT SYNDROME."

5. FBI makes arrests over alleged New Year's Eve plot

Federal authorities say they disrupted a credible terrorist threat over the weekend, arresting four alleged members of a radical pro-Palestinian extremist group accused of planning coordinated New Year’s Eve bombings.

Big picture view:

FBI officials said the members self-identified as part of a radical offshoot of the Turtle Island Liberation Front (TILF), an extremist group motivated by pro-Palestinian, anti-law-enforcement, and anti-government ideology.

A look at your weather for tomorrow

