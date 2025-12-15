Arizona weather forecast: State warms toward record highs with dry weather lasting 10 days

The Brief A ridge of high pressure is bringing record or near-record warmth across Arizona this week. Phoenix could hit 80 degrees today, with highs staying in the upper 70s through the weekend. Long-range models hint at possible rain around Christmas, but the forecast is still uncertain.



We're stuck in a cycle with record-breaking temperatures, sunshine and dry conditions.

A new ridge of high pressure is building to the southwest of us. This ridge will build over the Western United States through the week, which brings continued warmer-than-average conditions to Arizona and the surrounding states.

The forecast high in Phoenix is around 80 today. The current record is 79 degrees, set back in 1969. Other spots around the state will threaten to topple records, too. Overall, it will be a much warmer-than-average day for Arizona.

Winds remain low and skies clear in the state the next few days.

As for temperatures, while they won't climb much more, they also don't drop much. The forecast high hits 78 Tuesday, 77 Wednesday and 78 Thursday. The high remains in the upper 70s through the weekend, too. While most days are unlikely to break current records, the record could be tied or broken by the weekend.

The extended 10-day forecast looks dry. In the long range, some models indicate a possible change to the pattern — including rain chances — by around Christmas Eve night or Christmas Day. However, it's too early to be certain whether this will occur.

