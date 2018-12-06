DPS: Wrong-way driver stopped on I-10 in Chandler
Authorities say a wrong-way driver has been arrested on Interstate 10 in Chandler.
Volunteers doing landscaping work for American Legion post in Chandler
A group of volunteers put in some hard work Thursday to clean up an American Legion post in the Valley. FOX 10's Carmen Blackwell reports.
Chandler Police identify man who was shot dead during family fight
Chandler police say a 60-year-old man is dead following a shooting during what apparently started as a family argument that escalated into a physical alteration.
Chandler police officer gives hug to suicidal man
Chandler police officer is showing how powerful compassion and a hug can be.
Chandler shoplifting arrest led to nationwide baby formula theft ring investigation
A husband and wife are accused of purchasing stolen baby formula from 'boosters,' shipping the items from their Chandler home to El Cajon, California and selling them for profit.
Cory's Corner: Sur La Table
FOX 10's Cory McCloskey checks out cooking classes for kids and teens at Sur La Table.
Cory's Corner: Crayola Experience in Chandler
FOX 10's Cory McCloskey checks out the Crayola Experience in Chandler.
Video shows baby dropped on head
Video shot by a Chandler family shows the moment their daughter was dropped on her head by hospital staff.
Back to school: Hartford Sylvia Encinas Elementary School
FOX 10's Cory McCloskey visits the kids at Hartford Sylvia Encinas Elementary School in Chandler.
Man who killed Chandler mom gets 30 days in jail
The driver who hit and killed a Chandler, Arizona mother as she walked across the street with her two young children has been sentenced to 30 days in jail and one year of probation.
Back to school: Tarwater Elementary School
FOX 10's Cory McCloskey visits the kids at Tarwater Elementary School in Chandler!
Chandler church welcomes 200 asylum seekers
Several migrants not involved in the migrant caravan at the border have made their way to the Valley, as of Thursday. FOX 10's Jennifer Martinez reports.
9U Chandler Bears youth football team holds fundraiser
The 9 and under Chandler Bears football team is won the American Youth Football League's Arizona Championship and now they're raising money to attend the National Tournament in Florida. Coach Kacey Allen has the details.
Olmost the Weekend: Mom Prom
People tend to think that prom is just for teens, but this weekend, there is a prom...for parents! FOX 10's Stephanie Olmo reports.
Cory's Corner: Sweeties Candy of Arizona
FOX 10's Cory McCloskey checks out Sweeties Candy of Arizona in Chandler.
Gravity Extreme Zone
FOX 10's Cory McCloskey checks out the Gravity Extreme Zone in Chandler.
Cory's Corner: Aerial and bungee yoga
FOX 10's Cory McCloskey checks out aerial and bungee yoga at Tough Lotus Studio in Chandler.
Cory's Corner: Ostrich Festival
FOX 10's Cory McCloskey checks out the Ostrich Festival in Chandler!
Tesla crashes into Chandler building
The crash happened near 42nd Street and Chandler Blvd.
Chandler charter school basketball coaches developing high-performing student athletes
AZ Compass Preps, a charter school in Chandler, has a basketball team that's gaining national attention all thanks to the coaches.