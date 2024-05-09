Arizona parents arrested 2 years after son's alleged murder

After almost two years, the Arizona parents of an eight-year-old child who died in 2022 were arrested on suspicion of first-degree murder.

On Aug. 12, 2022, Pima County Sheriff's deputies were called to the hospital after a child had died. Deputies made note of suspicious circumstances surrounding the child's death.

After months of interviews, reviewing evidence, conducting search warrants and going over medical records, deputies submitted charges against 29-year-old Mercedes Caho and 32-year-old Joshua Butcher.

They were arrested in May 2024.

The child was found to have died from blunt force trauma to the head and upper body.

"The investigation remains ongoing, and no further information will be released at this time," the sheriff's department said.

In Tucson, two parents were accused in the death of their child with special needs and were arrested on May 1.

Ariel Horn, 33, and Charles McClellan Jr., 29, are accused of first-degree murder and child abuse.

Investigators say Horn's 11-year-old son was found dead at a home near 1st Avenue and Limberlost Drive last November.