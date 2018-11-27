#GreenShirtGuy: Activist who laughed at Trump supporters during city council meeting goes viral
A Tucson activist originally from Glendale is going viral for his interaction with Trump supporters from the Valley during a Tucson City Council meeting Tuesday night. FOX 10's Matt Rodewald reports.
DPS: 4 dead following 6-car crash on I-10 near Tucson
Officials with the Arizona Department of Public Safety say four people are dead, following a six-car crash north of Tucson.
Tucson to vote on sanctuary city law in November
Officials in Tucson have approved placing a "sanctuary city" measure on the ballot, but not without some pushback.
Groups try to stop Trump's border wall efforts in Arizona
Environmentalists have asked a judge to stop a plan to replace existing vehicle barriers along the U.S.-Mexico border in Arizona, arguing the Trump administration unlawfully waived dozens of laws as part of the project that will ultimately damage wildlife habitat.
US judge blocks Canadian company's copper mine project in Arizona
A federal judge has overturned the U.S. Forest Service's approval of plans for a new copper mine in southeastern Arizona in a decision that comes amid a larger battle across the West over the use of public lands for mining.
Tucson police: Baby girl accidentally shot by a toddler dies
Police in Tucson say a 1-year-old girl who was accidentally shot by a toddler at a house has died.
Tucson police: Baby girl accidentally shot by a toddler dies
Police in Tucson say a 1-year-old girl who was accidentally shot by a toddler at a house has died.
Justice Dept.: 2 refugees from Somalia arrested in Tucson, accused of providing support to ISIS
Officials with the U.S. Department of Justice say two refugees from Somalia have been arrested in Tucson and accused of providing material support to ISIS terrorists.
Arizona Rep. Ann Kirkpatrick calls for impeachment probe
Arizona Congresswoman Ann Kirkpatrick is calling for an impeachment inquiry for President Donald Trump.
Arizona regents settle $2M lawsuit over gender pay gap
Three former college deans have settled their $2 million lawsuit against the Arizona Board of Regents alleging gender discrimination.
Oro Valley police say woman's death confirmed as accidental
Police in Oro Valley say they have confirmed the death of a woman that first appeared to be suspicious was actually the result of an accidental fall.
Arizona's unemployment rate unchanged at 4.9 percent
Arizona seasonally adjusted unemployment rate remained unchanged at 4.9 percent in June as the labor force increased by nearly 10,400 from the previous month while the state's economy lost 44,600 nonfarm jobs.
Arizona man removing bees gets stung more than 40 times
An Arizona fire department rescued a worker for a bee removal service after bees attacked the man.
Purple Heart medal donated to Goodwill in Tucson to be reunited with family
Officials with Goodwill in Southern Arizona said Wednesday they are working with the family of a World War II soldier to return a Purple Heart medal that was donated to a store in the Tucson area.
PCSD: Saguaro busts through car windshield in Tucson crash; driver possibly impaired
A Tucson driver is lucky to be alive after a saguaro busted through his windshield during a crash.
Jaguar dies at Reid Park Zoo in Tucson
The Reid Park Zoo says the 23-year-old jaguar named Simone suffered from kidney disease and pancreas issues, which are both common to cats her size and age.
Newsmaker Saturday: Mark Napier
FOX 10's John Hook sits down with Pima County Sheriff Mark Napier to talk about the issue of immigration.
Feds: 81-year-old man accused of robbing Tucson credit union "kind of wanted to get caught"
An 81-year-old man who has spent most of his adult life behind bars for stealing from banks said he robbed a credit union in Tucson months after his release from prison because his monthly $800 Social Security payment wasn't enough to live on, according to court records.
Forest Service releases video of gender reveal explosion that caused wildfire
TUCSON, Ariz. (KSAZ/AP) - The U.S. Forest Service has released video showing an off-duty Border Patrol agent's gender-reveal party explosion that caused a massive wildfire last year in Arizona. The video shows the words "Boy and "Girl" written across a target that's surrounded by tall grass in Green Valley. When the target is hit, a flash of blue powder appears before the explosion sparks the Sawmill Fire, which burned more than 45,000 acres of state and federal land.
Pima Co. Sheriff's Office employee donates kidney to co-worker
A Pima County Sheriff's Office employee has a lot to be thankful for after a fellow co-worker and friend gave him a life-saving gift. FOX 10's Ty Brennan reports.