Groups try to stop Trump's border wall efforts in Arizona

Environmentalists have asked a judge to stop a plan to replace existing vehicle barriers along the U.S.-Mexico border in Arizona, arguing the Trump administration unlawfully waived dozens of laws as part of the project that will ultimately damage wildlife habitat.

Arizona's unemployment rate unchanged at 4.9 percent

Arizona seasonally adjusted unemployment rate remained unchanged at 4.9 percent in June as the labor force increased by nearly 10,400 from the previous month while the state's economy lost 44,600 nonfarm jobs.

Forest Service releases video of gender reveal explosion that caused wildfire video

TUCSON, Ariz. (KSAZ/AP) - The U.S. Forest Service has released video showing an off-duty Border Patrol agent's gender-reveal party explosion that caused a massive wildfire last year in Arizona. The video shows the words "Boy and "Girl" written across a target that's surrounded by tall grass in Green Valley. When the target is hit, a flash of blue powder appears before the explosion sparks the Sawmill Fire, which burned more than 45,000 acres of state and federal land.