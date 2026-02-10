Goodyear Police officer hurt, suspect 'down' following shooting

article

A Goodyear Police officer was hospitalized Tuesday following a shooting involving a suspect.

The Feb. 10 incident happened near I-10 and Litchfield Road.

"The suspect is down. One officer was transported with non-life-threatening injuries," the police department said.

What we don't know:

Goodyear Police did not say what led up to the shooting, give information on the suspect's condition, or say how the officer was injured.

Map of the area where the shooting happened