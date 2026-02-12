Nancy Guthrie: TMZ receives new email with 'ominous statements'

The Brief TMZ is reporting that they have received a new e-mail from a person who claims to know the identity of Nancy Guthrie's kidnapper. The media outlet said the person who sent the e-mail claimed that they are "not being taken seriously," and made ominous statements. The email ends with the sender saying this is their final attempt to help.



TMZ is reporting that they have received another e-mail in connection with the Nancy Guthrie case.

What we know:

According to their report, the e-mail came from a person who claims to know the identity of Nancy's kidnapper. The e-mail was received by TMZ just after 9:00 a.m. Arizona time.

The person who sent the e-mail, per TMZ, claimed that they are "not being taken seriously," and made ominous statements.

"TMZ is cooperating with law enforcement by not disclosing specifics," read a portion of the article.

Per the report, the person explained why he wants a bitcoin, saying that they will "need money to lay low after identifying the kidnapper for fear of retaliation," and worries he might be "incriminated like that Carlos guy," referring to a person of interest who was detained and subsequently released.

The e-mail, per TMZ, ends with the person saying this is their final attempt to help.

Dig deeper:

According to the report, this e-mail came just one day after an e-mail asked for 1 bitcoin in return for the kidnapper's name.

In that e-mail, there was a demand for one bitcoin in return for the kidnapper's name. 1 bitcoin is worth around $65,000 as of Feb. 12, according to Google.

"We monitored the account all day, but nothing was deposited," read a portion of TMZ's report.

The backstory:

Nancy, who is the mother of "Today" show co-host Savannah Guthrie, was last seen on the night of Jan. 31 after being dropped off at her Catalina Foothills home near East Skyline Drive and North Campbell Avenue. She was reported missing the next day after her family was notified that she hadn't shown up for church.

Authorities say she was taken from her home against her will and is without her necessary medication. Photos taken at the scene show blood drops on the porch of Nancy's home.

On Feb. 11, FBI officials said they were "conducting an extensive search" along roadways in the Catalina Foothills area near Guthrie's home.

"Numerous FBI agents are conducting an extensive search along multiple roadways in the Catalina Foothills area related to the Nancy Guthrie investigation," the FBI's Phoenix field office said in a statement. "We are asking the medi and motorists to follow all traffic laws and to remain especially cautious when passing law enforcement personnel near the roadways."