Woman accused of leaving toddler in grocery store parking lot has been arrested
Grainy photos from months ago in Phoenix helped put a woman accused of abandoning her toddler in a grocery store parking lot for almost two hours behind bars.
Deputies: Man tried to run people over with golf cart inside Gibsonton Walmart
Deputies say a man drove a golf cart into a Walmart in Gibsonton and attempted to run people over.
‘Flight angel': Stranger comforts, befriends 96-year-old woman during her first flight in 15 years
A complete stranger became a source of comfort for a 96-year-old woman who was apprehensive about her first flight in 15 years.
Giant Russian-made plane makes visit to Phoenix
Sky Harbor is playing host to a Russian guest for the next couple of weeks.
Phoenix Police: Officer who struck handcuffed suspect has been fired
Phoenix Police officials say an officer who used physical force on a handcuffed shoplifting suspect has been fired.
New Texas gun laws will relax restrictions, allowing guns on school campuses, churches
In a few weeks, Texas will relax its restrictions on multiple firearm laws, allowing Texans to have guns and ammunition in public areas.
Older men at greatest risk of heat stroke as Houston hits triple digit temps
Houstonians are pulling out all the stops to stay cool on a day when the heat index got as high as 117 degrees in parts of the area.
Lyft driver shot and killed, wife still searching for answers
This was a heartbreaking story — a Lyft driver was shot and killed on the same day as his wedding anniversary. It's been nearly two weeks since his death and still no arrest.
Teacher at Mesa's Irving Elementary School accused of sexual assault
It's a disturbing start to the school year for parents and students at an elementary school in Mesa, as a teacher accused of sexual assault was arrested and taken into custody on campus.
Valley teen survived lightning strike one year ago today
One year ago, the Valley was under a major weather alert. A powerful monsoon drenched the Valley. Strong winds also took out trees and powerlines and left parks under several inches of water. The storm also changed the lives of two El Mirage teenagers. They were walking in the park when they were struck by lightning. The bolt was powerful enough to stop one of the teen's hearts. We caught up with that teen on the year anniversary of the strike.
Olmost The Weekend: Retro gamers can have fun at the Game-On Expo
This weekend, it's game on at the Phoenix Convention Center, with retro-gaming, role-playing games, animation all part of Arizona's biggest gaming event.
27-year-old who couldn't afford $1,200 insulin copay dies after trying cheaper version
Josh Wilkerson had a bright future ahead of him — he was planning his wedding with his fiancée, he was working two jobs with the goal of one day buying a home, he was "dad'" to a beloved pit bull and he was so excited about teaching his fiancée's niece how to play softball — and then the exorbitant price of insulin stole that future.
82 juvenile sex-trafficking victims rescued, 67 suspects arrested in nationwide FBI sting
The FBI conducted a monthlong sweep known as Operation Independence Day that targeted sex traffickers and helped save minors across the country, the agency announced Thursday.
Thousands of tarantulas expected to crawl through Colorado in mass migration
Looking for the ultimate family getaway? Well now’s your chance to witness the great tarantula migration expected to kick off this month in Colorado.
National Guard members return home after spending 1 year abroad
It's homecoming day for members of the Arizona National Guard, as 75 guard members return home on Thursday at the Goldwater Air National Guard Base.
Manson prosecutor: Keep them all locked up forever
Stephen Kay was a fresh-faced prosecutor just 27 years old and three years out of law school when circumstances handed him the Manson "family" murder case.
Avondale Police: Man accused of hiding cell phone in bathroom at ice cream store
Avondale Police officials say a 28-year-old man has been arrested and accused of recording people while they were using the bathroom.
Deputy national intelligence director leaving post, Trump says
President Donald Trump says that deputy national intelligence director Sue Gordon has announced she is leaving her position.
Suspect sought after man shot at west Phoenix gas station
Police say a suspect is on the loose after a man was shot at a west Phoenix gas station.
Citizen scientists needed: Smithsonian soliciting ginkgo leaves to study climate change
The next time you step out into the great outdoors, keep your eyes open for Ginkgo biloba trees.