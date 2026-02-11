Suspect facing murder charges following Flagstaff DPS helicopter crash

The Brief Suspect Terrell Storey is facing charges, including two counts of first-degree murder, following a shootout last week, and the subsequent deaths of two DPS crew members. Pilot Robert Skankey and Trooper Hunter Bennett were killed when their helicopter crashed in Flagstaff while providing air support to officers during a domestic violence call. Storey remains in custody on a $5 million cash-only bond.



New details have emerged regarding the suspect charged in connection with the deaths of two Arizona Department of Public Safety personnel.

What we know:

Investigators identified the suspect as 50-year-old Terrell Storey. He is facing more than a dozen charges, including two counts of first-degree murder, 23 counts of aggravated assault, six counts of first-degree burglary, six counts of endangerment, one count of weapons misconduct and 12 counts of disorderly conduct involving domestic violence.

The charges follow the Feb. 4 crash of a DPS helicopter that killed pilot Robert Skankey and trooper-paramedic Hunter Bennett.

DPS crew members Hunter Bennett and Robert Skankey were killed in a helicopter crash in Flagstaff on Feb. 4. (AZDPS)

The backstory:

The helicopter, a Bell 407, had been called to provide aerial support for Flagstaff Police following a domestic violence call west of the downtown area, just north of Route 66.

At the scene, a victim was in the front yard of a home. The suspect, armed with a semi-automatic long rifle, then came from the back of the house and started shooting.

Police said the suspect led officers on a two-hour shooting spree through a Flagstaff neighborhood, at one point jumping from rooftop to rooftop.

The helicopter was assisting ground crews until it crashed at approximately 10:27 p.m.

Related article

Dig deeper:

According to the Arizona Fraternal Order of Police, the pilot joined DPS in 2021 and previously served in the United States Marine Corps. The trooper/paramedic joined DPS in 2022 and was a sworn trooper and member of the Arizona Fraternal Order of Police.

"This is a devastating moment for the DPS family, the FOP, and our state’s law enforcement community," said Michael Hunt, President of the Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 32. 'Our fallen trooper served with honor and courage, answering the call to protect others. Both the paramedic, and the pilot, a military veteran, made the ultimate sacrifice while supporting the mission. Their loss is profound, and our hearts are with their families, friends, and colleagues."

DPS said Storey was shot by troopers during the encounter but is recovering. He is currently being held on a $5 million cash-only bond.

What's next:

Three barbecue fundraiser events have been organized by the Fraternal Order of Police to support the families of Skankey and Bennett.

The first event will be held Thursday, Feb. 12, at DPS Headquarters in Phoenix from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Additional fundraisers are scheduled for Saturday, Feb. 14, in Flagstaff and Sunday, Feb. 22, in Kingman.

Map of area where the crash happened.