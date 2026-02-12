Nancy Guthrie disappearance: Day 12 latest updates

The Brief Thursday marks Day 12 in the search for Nancy Guthrie, the 84-year-old mother of "Today" show host Savannah Guthrie. Authorities say Guthrie was taken from her Tucson-area home against her will between Jan. 31 and Feb. 1. On Feb. 11, a black glove was reportedly found near Guthrie's home. A person of interest was detained on Tuesday night for questioning in connection to Nancy's disappearance. That person was later released. The Pima County Sheriff's Department says they've received nearly 18,000 tips since Guthrie was reported missing.



Feb. 12 marks the twelfth day in the search for Nancy Guthrie, the mother of NBC "Today" show anchor Savannah Guthrie.

Thursday latest updates:

5:27 a.m.

Black glove reportedly found near Nancy's home

FBI conducting ‘extensive search' near Guthrie's home

The FBI says they are "conducting an extensive search" along roadways in the Catalina Foothills area near Guthrie's home.

"Numerous FBI agents are conducting an extensive search along multiple roadways in the Catalina Foothills area related to the Nancy Guthrie investigation," the FBI's Phoenix field office said in a statement. "We are asking the medi and motorists to follow all traffic laws and to remain especially cautious when passing law enforcement personnel near the roadways."

TMZ allegedly received another letter

According to Fox News, TMZ reports that they received another letter in connection with Guthrie's disappearance.

"An hour and a half ago, we got, kind of a bizarre letter, an email from somebody who says they know who the kidnapper is and that they have tried reaching Savannah's sister Annie and Savannah's brother, to no avail. And they said they want one Bitcoin sent to a Bitcoin address that we have confirmed is active. It's a real Bitcoin address, and as they put it, time is more than relevant. So we have no idea whether this is real or not. But they are making a demand."

Person of interest detained, later released

A search warrant was conducted in Rio Rico, Arizona, located an hour south of Tucson and just half an hour from the U.S.-Mexico border, at around 9 p.m. on Tuesday night, just hours after a person of interest was detained for questioning.

"The Pima County Sheriff's Department, assisted by the FBI's Evidence Response Team, is conducting a court-authorized search of a location in Rio Rico, AZ related to the Nancy Guthrie investigation," the sheriff's department said in a statement.

The man who was detained for questioning was later released.

Masked person seen at Nancy's home

Law enforcement released newly-recovered video footage and images from Nancy Guthrie's home. A masked, armed individual seemingly tampered with the camera at the front door on the morning of her disappearance.

"The video was recovered from residual data located in backend systems."

‘We are at an hour of desperation’

What they're saying:

On Feb. 9, Savannah Guthrie, Nancy's daughter, issued a desperate plea for the return of her 84-year-old mother in the newest Instagram video regarding the disappearance. The second alleged ransom, with the 5 p.m. deadline, passed Monday.

Featured article

"Hi there, everybody. Um, I wanted to come on and just share a few thoughts as we enter into another week of this nightmare. Um, I just want to say, first of all, thank you so much for all of the prayers and the love that we have felt, my sister and brother and I, and that our mom has felt.

Because we believe that somehow, some way, she is feeling these prayers and that God is lifting her even in this moment and in this darkest place. We believe our mom is still out there. We need your help. Law enforcement is working tirelessly around the clock trying to bring her home, trying to find her.

She was taken and we don't know where. And we need your help. So I'm coming on just to ask you not just for your prayers but no matter where you are, even if you're far from Tucson, if you see anything, if you hear anything, if there's anything at all that seems strange to you, that you report to law enforcement. We are at an hour of desperation and we need your help."

When did Nancy disappear?

The backstory:

The 84-year-old was last seen on the night of Jan. 31 after being dropped off at her Catalina Foothills home near East Skyline Drive and North Campbell Avenue. She was reported missing the next day after her family was notified that she hadn't shown up for church.

Authorities say she was taken from her home against her will and is without her necessary medication. Photos taken at the scene show blood drops on the porch of Nancy's home.

Sheriff Chris Nanos released a timeline of the events in Guthrie's disappearance.

What you can do:

Anyone with tips should contact the FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI or the PCSD non-emergency line at 520-351-4900. A tipline was also created for the community to submit information.

A reward of up to $50,000 is being offered for any information leading to the recovery of Nancy Guthrie and/or the arrest and conviction of anyone involved.

Map of area where Nancy Guthrie was last seen.