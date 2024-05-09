Expand / Collapse search

Tucson mother, boyfriend arrested after special needs boy died from neglect: PD

By
Updated  May 9, 2024 8:25am MST
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 10 Phoenix

TUCSON, Ariz. - A Tucson mother and her boyfriend were arrested after the woman's special needs son was found dead late last year.

Ariel Horn, 33, and Charles McClellan Jr., 29, were arrested on May 1.

Investigators say Horn's 11-year-old son was found dead at a home near 1st Avenue and Limberlost Drive last November. 

"Investigators learned that the child suffered from numerous medical conditions and was completely dependent on care from his guardians," police said.

According to an autopsy, the boy had extensive lesions throughout his body and developed sepsis. The boy's mother, 33-year-old Ariel Horn, and her 29-year-old boyfriend, Charles McClellan Jr., were arrested and are accused of murder and child abuse.

"The sores on the child’s body were attributed to not receiving proper medical attention and neglect by his mother and her boyfriend," police said. "Additionally, detectives found extensive fentanyl use was occurring in the home."

Horn and McClellan were booked into jail and are accused of first-degree murder and child abuse. They are each being held on a $1 million bond.

Ariel Horn and Charles McClellan Jr.

