Tucson mother, boyfriend arrested after special needs boy died from neglect: PD

A Tucson mother and her boyfriend were arrested after the woman's special needs son was found dead late last year.

Ariel Horn, 33, and Charles McClellan Jr., 29, were arrested on May 1.

Investigators say Horn's 11-year-old son was found dead at a home near 1st Avenue and Limberlost Drive last November.

"Investigators learned that the child suffered from numerous medical conditions and was completely dependent on care from his guardians," police said.

According to an autopsy, the boy had extensive lesions throughout his body and developed sepsis.

"The sores on the child’s body were attributed to not receiving proper medical attention and neglect by his mother and her boyfriend," police said. "Additionally, detectives found extensive fentanyl use was occurring in the home."

Horn and McClellan were booked into jail and are accused of first-degree murder and child abuse. They are each being held on a $1 million bond.

Ariel Horn and Charles McClellan Jr.

Map of area where the boy was found dead