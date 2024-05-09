Big changes are coming to air conditioning units in 2025, industry expert says

An Arizona air conditioning company explains what buyers need to know as A/C units are changing in 2025.

Benefit Air Conditioning general manager Paul Howard says within the last year and a half, the A/C industry has gone through significant changes with more on the way.

We found out how it will impact homeowners who need a new A/C unit once the one they have now dies.

The phone calls are already starting to roll in at Benefit Air Conditioning, a family-owned full-service A/C company.

"When we get the first hot week in April, that's where, you know, people start thinking about air conditioning, and we get really flooded with maintenance calls," Howard said.

But, here's what's changing soon.

"Starting in January of this coming year, they're rolling out two new refrigerants, which is going to kind of throw the whole A/C industry on its head a little bit," he said.

He explains further.

"They're stopping the production of the current refrigerant, R-410A. Those systems will no longer be produced after December 31 of this year. They will allow us to sell through until the end of 2025. But, after that, we will no longer be able to sell or install the systems that use this current refrigerant right now," Howard said.

Why is this happening? The Environmental Protection agency wants to replace the refrigerants with more eco-friendly alternatives.

"It will be better for the environment. They're trying to get to the lowest global warming potential number that they can. Unfortunately, it's going to drive costs significantly up, and it's going to impact homeowners," Howard said.

If customers decide to buy a new A/C unit anytime after January 2025, here's what to expect.

"With the changes in refrigerant, they're factoring in about a 20 to 25% cost increase for an A/C install overall once the new refrigerant comes out. That's due to testing of new equipment, producing the new equipment, training," he said.

The new refrigerant cannot be used in current units, but the good news is that your current unit can still be serviced until it completely dies. That's when you'll need a brand-new unit using the new refrigerant.

Benefit Air wants to remind homeowners it is recommended to get your A/C unit serviced at least once a year.