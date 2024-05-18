Motorcycle crash in Phoenix leaves 1 person dead, latest in string of motorcycle crashes

article

A 27-year-old motorcyclist died in a crash involving a Jeep near the intersection of 22nd Street and Indian School Road in Phoenix.

The investigation showed a 53-year-old man driving the Jeep attempted to make a left turn when failing to yield to the motorcyclist in the westbound curb lane, according to a release.

Ansar Azim was identified as the motorcyclist. He was taken to the hospital were he died from his injuries.

The driver of the Jeep remained on scene and investigators are determining charges based on results of a toxicology report and scene reconstruction, per the release.

Latest in a string of fatal crashes involving motorcycles

This is the latest in a string of deadly motorcycle crashes in the month of May.

Earlier this week, a motorcycle driver was ejected from his bike after rear-ending a vehicle on US 60 in Mesa during rush hour.

On May 3, a fatal motorcycle crash closed Loop 101 in Scottsdale and a woman was arrested for manslaughter for a fatal crash involving a motorcyclist on May 2 in south Phoenix.

Map of where the crash happened: