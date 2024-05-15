Motorcyclist ejected on US 60 in Mesa and hit by several cars

A motorcycle driver was ejected after reportedly rear-ending someone on US 60 in Mesa on Wednesday and was hit by several cars.

The crash happened around 3:20 p.m. on May 15 near Val Vista Road on US 60.

"It appears that a motorcycle collided with the rear end of another vehicle. The motorcyclist was ejected into the middle lanes of the highway and was run over by multiple vehicles, killing the motorcycle driver," Arizona DPS said.

All those involved are believed to have stayed at the scene of the crash and troopers aren't looking for any outstanding drivers.

The motorcyclist has not been identified.

Map of where the incident happened: