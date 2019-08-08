Teacher at Mesa's Irving Elementary School accused of sexual assault
It's a disturbing start to the school year for parents and students at an elementary school in Mesa, as a teacher accused of sexual assault was arrested and taken into custody on campus.
Community Fridge opens in downtown Mesa
"If you have too much food in your garden, donate it to us, we'll make sure the people who are hungry get it," Dennis McClung said.
Macy's Backstage opens in Superstition Springs Mall
A shop within a shop is the best way to describe the off-price business of Macy's Backstage.
Age not a factor for 93-year-old Mesa billiards player
In Mesa, there's a 93-year-old man who knows everything there is to know about pool.
Mesa nail salon employee accused of molesting 5-year-old boy
A man has been arrested after police say he molested a 5-year-old boy at a Mesa nail salon.
Mesa nail salon employee accused of molesting 5-year-old boy
A man has been arrested after police say he molested a 5-year-old boy at a Mesa nail salon.
Mesa cleans up after monsoon damages neighborhood
The first monsoon of the season had it all: heavy rain, high winds and some hail and dust, and the East Valley took the brunt of this storm.
Cory's Corner: Arizona Celebration of Freedom in Mesa
Fox 10's Cory McCloskey reports.
Mesa lab tests thousands of medical pot samples a month
The medical marijuana industry continues to grow in Arizona. Currently, marijuana sold in dispensaries is not required to undergo any safety checks before it's sold to the public. That, however, will soon change. FOX 10's Ty Brennan reports.
Drone Zone: Tubing down the Salt River
Tubing down the Salt River is an Arizona tradition like no other. SkyFOX Drone gets a look, in this week's edition of Drone Zone.
Cory's Corner: Arizona Museum of Natural History
FOX 10's Cory McCloskey checks out the Arizona Museum of Natural History in Mesa.
Suspect rams car into officer, deputy in Mesa
MESA, Ariz. (FOX 10) - Police say an officer and a sheriff's deputy have been hospitalized after a suspect rammed a car into them in the parking lot of a Mesa Circle K.
Cory's Corner: Boyle Dairy Farm
FOX 10's Cory McCloskey checks out Boyle Dairy Farm in Mesa.
Arizona teen celebrates end of cancer treatment
It was a special day for a 16-year-old as he celebrated his last cancer treatment. FOX 10's Stephanie Olmo reports.
Cory's Corner: Wyldebyrd Art
FOX 10's Cory McCloskey checks out Wyldebyrd Art in Mesa.
Cory's Corner: SPF Parkour Academy
FOX 10's Cory McCloskey checks out the SPF Parkour Academy in Mesa.
Keeping it Local: Boobie Batter Cookies
FOX 10's Anita Roman talks to Rachel Partridge, a Valley mom who is using her baking skills to help women struggling with lactation.
Keeping it Local: Intentional Foods Cafe and Market
We're getting our healthy food fix at Intentional Foods Cafe and Market in Mesa.
Anti-Semitic sign found outside Mesa school
Police are investigating after an anti-Semitic sign was posted outside Skyline High School.
What happened to Mikelle Biggs?
A kidnapping in Mesa over 20 years ago -- Mikelle Biggs was taken as she rode her bike near her home. Now her sister says she's never giving up on finding what happened to her.