Mesa lab tests thousands of medical pot samples a month

The medical marijuana industry continues to grow in Arizona. Currently, marijuana sold in dispensaries is not required to undergo any safety checks before it's sold to the public. That, however, will soon change. FOX 10's Ty Brennan reports.

What happened to Mikelle Biggs?

A kidnapping in Mesa over 20 years ago -- Mikelle Biggs was taken as she rode her bike near her home. Now her sister says she's never giving up on finding what happened to her.