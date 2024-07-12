Expand / Collapse search
Excessive Heat Warning
until SAT 8:00 PM MST, Aguila Valley, Central La Paz, North Phoenix/Glendale, Cave Creek/New River, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, Kofa, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, New River Mesa, Superior, Deer Valley, Parker Valley, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Gila River Valley, Southeast Yuma County, Buckeye/Avondale, Gila Bend, Tonopah Desert, East Valley, Yuma County, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Rio Verde/Salt River, Central Phoenix, Northwest Valley
7
Excessive Heat Warning
from FRI 11:00 AM MST until FRI 8:00 PM MST, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle
Excessive Heat Warning
until FRI 8:00 PM MST, Marble and Glen Canyons, Grand Canyon Country
Excessive Heat Warning
until FRI 11:00 PM MST, Northwest Deserts, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave, Lake Mead National Recreation Area, Northwest Plateau
Special Weather Statement
until FRI 2:45 PM MST, Yavapai County Mountains
Air Quality Alert
until SUN 9:00 PM MST, Pinal County
Air Quality Alert
until FRI 9:00 PM MST, Maricopa County

Crews battling apartment building fire in Mesa

By
Updated  July 12, 2024 1:08pm MST
Mesa
FOX 10 Phoenix

Crews battling Mesa apartment fire

The fire is burning in the area of Broadway and Dobson, per fire officials.

MESA, Ariz. - Crews are currently battling a two-alarm fire at a Mesa apartment.

Per Mesa officials, the fire is burning in the area of Dobson and Broadway.

"Fire started within the walls of two units and quickly spread to the roof," read a portion of the statement. ". When firefighters went to the roof, they found heavy fire below them in the attic space and had to quickly exit the roof."

Officials say crews are currently battling the fire from a defensive position, as all interior crews had to leave the building due to the potential of roof collapse. No injuries have been reported, and everyone has been evacuated.

Where the fire is happening