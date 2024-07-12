Crews battling apartment building fire in Mesa

Crews are currently battling a two-alarm fire at a Mesa apartment.

Per Mesa officials, the fire is burning in the area of Dobson and Broadway.

"Fire started within the walls of two units and quickly spread to the roof," read a portion of the statement. ". When firefighters went to the roof, they found heavy fire below them in the attic space and had to quickly exit the roof."

Officials say crews are currently battling the fire from a defensive position, as all interior crews had to leave the building due to the potential of roof collapse. No injuries have been reported, and everyone has been evacuated.

Where the fire is happening