Driver who caused I-10 school bus crash tested positive for marijuana: DPS

The Brief Nicolas Rodriguez is accused of causing a crash involving a school bus on I-10 that left three people seriously hurt. Rodriguez allegedly smoked marijuana before the crash on April 1. Rodriguez is accused of three felony counts of aggravated assault.



The driver involved in a school bus crash along Interstate 10 near Tucson is suspected of being under the influence.

The backstory:

The crash happened on April 1 in Marana when the Arizona Department of Public Safety says a Volvo SUV collided with the driver's side of the school bus. The bus then veered into a median barrier cable, causing it to roll onto its side.

The bus was carrying students and chaperons from the Kingman Unified School District. Three people suffered serious injuries, including one victim who had to have their hand amputated. The driver of the SUV was arrested.

The crash shut down I-10 for hours.

Related article

Dig deeper:

According to court documents, the driver of the SUV, Nicolas Rodriguez, showed signs of impairment during field sobriety tests and was taken into custody.

Rodriguez, 30, later tested positive for marijuana and allegedly admitted to smoking marijuana two days before. Rodriguez told troopers he was driving to a job interview in Oro Valley when the crash happened.

Rodriguez was booked into jail. He's accused of three felony counts of aggravated assault. He is being held on a $100,000 bond.

Map of where the crash happened