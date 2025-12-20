Kenny Dillingham signs 5-year extension with ASU

article

The Brief Kenny Dillingham has signed an extension to remain the head football coach of ASU. Dillingham's deal is reportedly a five-year contract worth $7.5 million per season.



Kenny Dillingham isn't going anywhere. Amid rumors of him being a candidate for the open head coaching job at Michigan, Dillingham has agreed to a contract extension with Arizona State University.

What we know:

ASU Athletic Director Graham Rossini confirmed to FOX 10's Steve Nielsen on Dec. 20 that Dillingham signed a new contract. According to a report from the Associated Press, it is a five-year extension worth $7.5 million per year.

What they're saying:

Dillingham's name had been floated as a potential candidate to replace Sherrone Moore at Michigan. Moore was fired after the university said an investigation revealed he had an inappropriate relationship with a staff member.

Speaking to reporters on Saturday, Dillingham said he was never close to leaving ASU for Michigan.

"I never got offered a job. None of that ever ever happened and it never got to that point. Michigan’s an unbelievable job with unlimited resources…I have nothing but respect, and I know they’ll find somebody who’s unbelievable," he said.

What's next:

ASU finished the season with an 8-4 record. They play Duke on Dec. 31 in the Sun Bowl.