Kenny Dillingham signs 5-year extension with ASU
TEMPE, Ariz. - Kenny Dillingham isn't going anywhere. Amid rumors of him being a candidate for the open head coaching job at Michigan, Dillingham has agreed to a contract extension with Arizona State University.
What we know:
ASU Athletic Director Graham Rossini confirmed to FOX 10's Steve Nielsen on Dec. 20 that Dillingham signed a new contract. According to a report from the Associated Press, it is a five-year extension worth $7.5 million per year.
What they're saying:
Dillingham's name had been floated as a potential candidate to replace Sherrone Moore at Michigan. Moore was fired after the university said an investigation revealed he had an inappropriate relationship with a staff member.
Speaking to reporters on Saturday, Dillingham said he was never close to leaving ASU for Michigan.
"I never got offered a job. None of that ever ever happened and it never got to that point. Michigan’s an unbelievable job with unlimited resources…I have nothing but respect, and I know they’ll find somebody who’s unbelievable," he said.
What's next:
ASU finished the season with an 8-4 record. They play Duke on Dec. 31 in the Sun Bowl.
The Source: Information for this story was gathered from FOX 10's Steve Nielsen, a FOX 10 report on Dec. 11, 2025, and a report from the Associated Press.