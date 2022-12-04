Georgia Bulldogs football player, staff member killed in car crash; two more injured
Police said 20-year-old Devin Willock was a passenger in a Ford Expedition that crashed on Barnett Shoals Road.
Georgia football player made young fan smile hours before dying in car crash
A viral tweet showed Georgia Bulldogs football player Devin Willock taking time to make a young fan smile by letting him wear his championship ring. The photos were posted on Twitter hours before police identified Willock as one of the victims of a deadly Athens car crash.
