Mesa woman arrested after stabbing leaves man in critical condition, PD says

The Brief A man is in critical condition at a local hospital after he was stabbed Sunday night near Main and 56th streets in Mesa. Mesa Police arrested Ariel Sowell, 35, on suspicion of aggravated assault after identifying her as the suspect.



A 35-year-old woman was arrested for stabbing and critically injuring a man on Sunday night in Mesa, the police department said.

What we know:

The Dec. 28 stabbing happened at around 9 p.m. near Main and 56th Streets.

"Once on scene, officers located an adult male who had been stabbed. Medical aid was rendered on scene and the stabbing victim was transported to a local hospital by Mesa Fire where he remains in critical condition," Mesa Police Det. Jose Aguirre said. "As officers were on scene investigating, a female suspect was identified and detained."

That woman was identified as 35-year-old Ariel Sowell. She was booked into jail on suspicion of aggravated assault.

What we don't know:

Police did not say how the victim and suspect knew each other, or what might've led up to the stabbing.