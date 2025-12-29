Mesa woman arrested after stabbing leaves man in critical condition, PD says
MESA, Ariz. - A 35-year-old woman was arrested for stabbing and critically injuring a man on Sunday night in Mesa, the police department said.
What we know:
The Dec. 28 stabbing happened at around 9 p.m. near Main and 56th Streets.
"Once on scene, officers located an adult male who had been stabbed. Medical aid was rendered on scene and the stabbing victim was transported to a local hospital by Mesa Fire where he remains in critical condition," Mesa Police Det. Jose Aguirre said. "As officers were on scene investigating, a female suspect was identified and detained."
That woman was identified as 35-year-old Ariel Sowell. She was booked into jail on suspicion of aggravated assault.
Map of the area where the stabbing happened
What we don't know:
Police did not say how the victim and suspect knew each other, or what might've led up to the stabbing.