Expand / Collapse search

Mesa woman arrested after stabbing leaves man in critical condition, PD says

By
Published  December 29, 2025 4:57pm MST
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 10 Phoenix

The Brief

    • A man is in critical condition at a local hospital after he was stabbed Sunday night near Main and 56th streets in Mesa.
    • Mesa Police arrested Ariel Sowell, 35, on suspicion of aggravated assault after identifying her as the suspect.

MESA, Ariz. - A 35-year-old woman was arrested for stabbing and critically injuring a man on Sunday night in Mesa, the police department said.

What we know:

The Dec. 28 stabbing happened at around 9 p.m. near Main and 56th Streets.

"Once on scene, officers located an adult male who had been stabbed. Medical aid was rendered on scene and the stabbing victim was transported to a local hospital by Mesa Fire where he remains in critical condition," Mesa Police Det. Jose Aguirre said. "As officers were on scene investigating, a female suspect was identified and detained."

That woman was identified as 35-year-old Ariel Sowell. She was booked into jail on suspicion of aggravated assault.

Map of the area where the stabbing happened

What we don't know:

Police did not say how the victim and suspect knew each other, or what might've led up to the stabbing.

The Source

  • The Mesa Police Department

Crime and Public SafetyMesaNews