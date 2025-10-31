ASU QB Sam Leavitt out for season, Kenny Dillingham says
TEMPE, Ariz. - Arizona State quarterback Sam Leavitt will undergo season-ending surgery on his foot, head coach Kenny Dillingham announced on Oct. 31.
What they're saying:
Dillingham made the announcement Friday on the "Bickley and Marotta" radio show.
"Sam, he's not gonna be making the trip this week. He's gonna be out for the year, he has to have season-ending surgery on something that has been lingering," Dillingham said.
Leavitt was already listed as out for Saturday's game at Iowa State. He was spotted in a walking boot during practice on Tuesday.
By the numbers:
This season, Leavitt threw for 1,628 yards and 10 touchdowns with three interceptions. He led the Sun Devils to the College Football Playoff last season after ASU won the Big 12 in its first year in the conference.
The Source: Information for this story was gathered from an interview with Kenny Dillingham on the "Bickley and Marotta" show on Oct. 31, 2025, X posts from FOX 10's Blake Niemann and a report from the Associated Press.