Canine cancer vaccine trial begins at ASU video

Canine cancer vaccine trial begins at ASU

ASU is leading the way in developing a vaccine that could save millions of dogs. Researchers are testing a canine cancer vaccine and so far, things are going well. FOX 10's Danielle Miller reports.

Razor share scooters launches in Tempe video

Razor share scooters launches in Tempe

Yet another scooter company is riding into the city of Tempe. Razor Scooter launched its dockless e-scooters last week. As FOX 10's Jennifer Auh reports, both the bike and scooter sharing business is booming, but not without some growing pains.

Newsmaker Sunday: Sherry Towers video

Newsmaker Sunday: Sherry Towers

FOX 10's John Hook talks to Dr. Sherry Towers, an Arizona State University professor, about her recent paper, "Contagion in Mass Killings and School Shootings."