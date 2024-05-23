Graham Rossini named new ASU athletic director

article

Arizona State University has named its new athletic director.

Graham Rossini, who previously worked for the Arizona Diamondbacks, takes over for Ray Anderson, who stepped down as athletic director last year.

"The ability to lead the athletics department at my alma mater is a responsibility that I am enormously proud to take on," Rossini said in a statement. "I am so thankful for the many opportunities in my life that were created through ASU, and I have much to repay as a result."

The move comes as ASU moves to the Big 12 Conference and deals with NCAA sanctions over recruiting violations.