Girl, 2, drowns in north Phoenix pool in 2nd drowning incident of the day

Expand / Collapse search
Excessive Heat Warning
until SUN 8:00 PM MST, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, Aguila Valley, Northwest Valley, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New River, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, New River Mesa, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, Rio Verde/Salt River, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Superior, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument, San Carlos, Globe/Miami
6
Excessive Heat Warning
until SAT 8:00 PM MST, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells
Red Flag Warning
from MON 12:00 PM MDT until MON 9:00 PM MDT, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward, Chinle Valley, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Black Mesa Area, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264
Red Flag Warning
from SUN 12:00 PM MDT until SUN 9:00 PM MDT, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264
Red Flag Warning
from MON 11:00 AM MST until MON 8:00 PM MST, Grand Canyon Country, Coconino Plateau, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Western Mogollon Rim, Eastern Mogollon Rim
Red Flag Warning
from SUN 11:00 AM MST until SUN 8:00 PM MST, Lake Mead National Recreation Area/Colorado River-AZ side, Northwest Deserts/Northwest Plateau, Kaibab Plateau, Marble and Glen Canyons, Grand Canyon Country, Coconino Plateau, Yavapai County Mountains, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Western Mogollon Rim

Girl, 2, drowns in north Phoenix pool in 2nd drowning incident of the day

By
Published  June 15, 2024 6:39pm MST
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 10 Phoenix
article

PHOENIX - A child in north Phoenix was pronounced dead on Saturday after being pulled from a pool.

She was identified as a two-year-old girl who was found not breathing at a home near the intersection of 35th Avenue and Deer Valley Road.

According to a report, the family said she may have been in the water for 10 minutes.

Crews responded to the report of the unconscious girl around 4:30 p.m., according to Phoenix Fire captain Todd Keller.

"A child can drown in as little as two inches of water," Keller said. "That's why it's so imperative to have constant supervision of your child when you're around any kind of water."

Watch FOX 10 Phoenix live:

A Community Assistance Program was sent to assist the family in mourning. 

Phoenix Police are investigating the incident.

It was the second drowning in Phoenix on Saturday. 

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says that drowning is the leading cause of death for children aged 1-to-14.

Map of where the drowning took place: