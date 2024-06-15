Girl, 2, drowns in north Phoenix pool in 2nd drowning incident of the day

article

A child in north Phoenix was pronounced dead on Saturday after being pulled from a pool.

She was identified as a two-year-old girl who was found not breathing at a home near the intersection of 35th Avenue and Deer Valley Road.

According to a report, the family said she may have been in the water for 10 minutes.

Crews responded to the report of the unconscious girl around 4:30 p.m., according to Phoenix Fire captain Todd Keller.

"A child can drown in as little as two inches of water," Keller said. "That's why it's so imperative to have constant supervision of your child when you're around any kind of water."

Watch FOX 10 Phoenix live:

A Community Assistance Program was sent to assist the family in mourning.

Phoenix Police are investigating the incident.

It was the second drowning in Phoenix on Saturday.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says that drowning is the leading cause of death for children aged 1-to-14.

Map of where the drowning took place: