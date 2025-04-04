Expand / Collapse search

Car falls off I-10 overpass, crashes into median

By and
Updated  April 4, 2025 8:08am MST
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 10 Phoenix

I-10 reopens after car falls off overpass

The westbound lanes of Interstate 10 in Phoenix are back open after authorities say a car fell off the freeway and crashed into the median below. FOX 10's Danielle Miller reports.

The Brief

    • Westbound I-10 was shut down on April 4 after a car went off the overpass at 79th Avenue.
    • DPS says the driver, a 49-year-old Glendale man, suffered serious injuries.
    • Impairment is suspected in the crash. 

PHOENIX - The westbound lanes of Interstate 10 in Phoenix are back open after authorities say a man drove off the freeway and crashed into a median.

What we know:

The incident happened at around 2:30 a.m. on April 4 at the 79th Avenue exit ramp.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety says the driver, a 49-year-old Glendale man, was hospitalized with serious injuries.

No other injuries were reported.

What we don't know:

The driver was not identified.

What they're saying:

"Impairment is suspected, and the man is facing DUI and criminal damage charges," DPS spokesman Raul Garcia said.

Map of where the crash happened

The Source

  • Information for this story was provided by the Arizona Department of Public Safety, and FOX 10's Danielle Miller, who reported live from the scene on April 4, 2025.

Crime and Public SafetyTrafficPhoenixNews