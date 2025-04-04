Car falls off I-10 overpass, crashes into median

The Brief Westbound I-10 was shut down on April 4 after a car went off the overpass at 79th Avenue. DPS says the driver, a 49-year-old Glendale man, suffered serious injuries. Impairment is suspected in the crash.



The westbound lanes of Interstate 10 in Phoenix are back open after authorities say a man drove off the freeway and crashed into a median.

What we know:

The incident happened at around 2:30 a.m. on April 4 at the 79th Avenue exit ramp.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety says the driver, a 49-year-old Glendale man, was hospitalized with serious injuries.

No other injuries were reported.

What we don't know:

The driver was not identified.

What they're saying:

"Impairment is suspected, and the man is facing DUI and criminal damage charges," DPS spokesman Raul Garcia said.

Map of where the crash happened