Car falls off I-10 overpass, crashes into median
PHOENIX - The westbound lanes of Interstate 10 in Phoenix are back open after authorities say a man drove off the freeway and crashed into a median.
What we know:
The incident happened at around 2:30 a.m. on April 4 at the 79th Avenue exit ramp.
The Arizona Department of Public Safety says the driver, a 49-year-old Glendale man, was hospitalized with serious injuries.
No other injuries were reported.
What we don't know:
The driver was not identified.
What they're saying:
"Impairment is suspected, and the man is facing DUI and criminal damage charges," DPS spokesman Raul Garcia said.