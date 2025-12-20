Community honors slain Phoenix teacher with toy drive

The Brief David Denogean, a teacher at Camelback High School, died after being shot while walking his dog in 2022. Over three years later, no arrests have been made in Denogean's murder. Denogean's family is honoring his memory with a holiday toy drive.



It's been three years since a Valley teacher was tragically shot and killed while walking his dog. It's a case that remains unsolved.

On Saturday night, the community is honoring David Denogean's memory with a toy drive to give back in his name.

The backstory:

On Nov. 25, 2022, Denogean was shot on a sidewalk outside a restaurant near 12th Street and Bethany Home Road. He was taken to a hospital where he later died.

Denogean was a coach and teacher at Camelback High School.

Related article

What they're saying:

Since Denogean's death, his family has come together to put on a toy drive. There's games, food, and of course, a big room of wrapped presents where kids of all ages can pick out a surprise gift.

His family says they started the toy drive right after his death, and they've watched it grow year after year. His family says it's a chance to help the community, while also keeping David's memory alive.

"I know David’s smiling at us right now. I really do. I feel his presence here. I don’t want to cry. But I know he’s here with us because Christmas was really important to him," said David's mother, Judy Denogean.

David Denogean

"He was a big community kid. He loved the community, he loved giving back and he loved Christmas. So we’re just doing what he would want us to do!" said David's cousin, Nicole Greenspan.

Denogean's family wants the energy at the event to be positive, but they also acknowledge that the case is unsolved. They still want the person responsible for David's death to be held accountable.

Dig deeper:

David's family says investigators have identified a possible suspect in his murder who hasn't been charged, but that person is in prison for another crime.

Map of where the shooting happened