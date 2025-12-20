Expand / Collapse search

Naked neighbor concerns in far East Valley town; Prescott murder conviction l Nightly Roundup

By
Published  December 20, 2025 7:33pm MST
The Nightly Roundup on Saturday, December 20, 2025.

From a controversy brewing in a far East Valley community to an Arizona man convicted of a 2023 murder, here are tonight's top stories.

1. Naked neighbor sparks concerns

Controversy is brewing in San Tan Valley, where a man living in the community apparently likes to sun himself in his own driveway while wearing nothing from the waist down.

2. AZ man convicted of murder

A 49-year-old Prescott man was found guilty on a slew of charges, including murder, and he'll be sentenced in February 2026.

3. Caught on camera

Biffle and wife Cristina shared a daughter, Emma, 14, and a 5-year-old son, Ryder, all of whom were on board in the deadly crash.

4. AmericaFest 2025

AmericaFest is ramping up this weekend at the Phoenix Convention Center. The event is the first since the death of Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk.

5. Chronic fatigue syndrome

Chronic fatigue syndrome is a misunderstood illness that affects 3.3 million people in the US, with one in four confined to bed at some point.

Weekend weather forecast

The Valley will be even warmer on Sunday, with a high near 80 degrees.

Click here for full forecast

