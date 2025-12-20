Arizona weather forecast: Warm weekend temperatures in Phoenix

The Brief The high in Phoenix on Dec. 20 reached 76 degrees. We'll stay warm throughout the weekend, with Sunday's high reaching 80 degrees. It may be a wet Christmas, with chances of rain in the Valley.



The weekend before Christmas brought in beautiful weather with some changes on the way.

This Weekend:

Saturday was dry, calm and mostly sunny with a high of 76 degrees. This is 11 degrees above average. Temperatures in the Valley will drop into the upper 40s to the low 50s. Above average temperatures continue all through the rest of the weekend into next week.

Wet Christmas?

Looking Ahead:

A ridge of high pressure will continue to warm temperatures through Monday with record highs possible. By Tuesday, the ridge will push east followed by a trough coming down off the West Coast. Temperatures will begin to drop. However, readings will remain above average.

Christmas Eve and Christmas Day are both looking at a chance of scattered rain, with temperatures in the low 70s for the rest of the week. There will also be a chance for snow in the High Country. Snow levels will be high at around 9000 feet due to the warm air.

