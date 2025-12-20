San Tan Valley neighbor accused of going nude below the waist in driveway

The Brief A man in the Johnson Ranch community of San Tan Valley has reportedly been spotted by neighbors sitting in his driveway wearing nothing from the waist down. Neighbors say they've contacted authorities because there are children living in the area. The man has reportedly been given a warning by the Pinal County Sheriff's Office.



A man is repeatedly exposing himself to a San Tan Valley neighborhood and despite multiple calls to law enforcement, he hasn't stopped.

Neighbors tell me Johnson Ranch is a very family-friendly neighborhood, with a school nearby, and kids always out and about. That’s why they couldn’t believe their eyes when a friend showed them this photo of their neighbor sitting in his driveway with no pants on.

They say they called the Pinal County Sheriff’s Office, who told them that because the person who witnessed the exposure does not live here, there’s nothing they could do.

Neighbors say just days later, they saw the same man sitting outside with everything hanging out. They called the sheriff’s office again. This time, the responding deputy saw the exposure for himself. Neighbors say he told them he gave the man a verbal warning, but that he still couldn’t do anything because none of the witnesses were underage. But they say they don’t want it to get to the point of any children having to see this. They say it's made them feel unsafe in their own homes.

"We want to avoid this happening again. Like, I don't want any kids, my daughter or any kids… we live in a very high traffic area where the kids are always walking by, so we don't want none of the kids to see, and that's why we're making the call," Barbara Diaz explained. "We don't want to have to be like, ‘Hey, my kid is traumatized, and you now do something.’"

We knocked on the door of the neighbor who's been accused of exposing himself, but no one answered.

We've reached out to the Pinal County Sheriff’s Office for more information.

