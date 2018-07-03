Silver Alert cancelled after San Tan Valley man found safe
The Department of Public Safety has cancelled the Silver Alert for 81-year-old Leo Reutter after he was located and found safe.
Man, woman saved from rushing water in Pinal County
The runoff from rain in the Valley created some dangerous conditions in area washes, and it landed one couple in danger, when they had to be rescued from a rushing river of water in San Tan Valley. FOX 10's Matt Galkar reports.
Fire hydrants in parts of San Tan Valley affected by water pressure woes
Water woes in parts of the far East Valley seem to be worsening. People have been dealing with extremely low water pressure for months, and now, a Pima County official is warning residents about fire hydrants in some of the communities served by Johnson Utilities. FOX 10's Nicole Garcia reports.
PRANK IT FORWARD: High school seniors in San Tan Valley help girl
"Pay it forward" It's a phrase many have heard, which involves doing a good deed for someone. A Valley high school, however, has put a new spin on the phrase, called "prank it forward". FOX 10's Danielle Miller reports.
Some residents in San Tan Valley neighborhood upset over grass replacement at local park
Green grass being replaced with rocks: sounds like a small change, but it is a change at one neighborhood park in the Valley that has some people upset. FOX 10's Kristy Siefkin reports.
PCSO school zone enforcement leads to DUI arrests
Pinal County Sheriff's Office deputies are focusing on safety in San Tan Valley school zones and the number of citations they handed out on Monday was alarming. FOX 10's Kristy Siefkin reports.