San Tan Valley: Voters to decide if unincorporated community will become a town

By and
Updated  August 5, 2025 7:19am MST
Election
FOX 10 Phoenix
The Brief

    • San Tan Valley residents will vote on Proposition 495 on Tuesday, August 5, 2025.
    • If passed, the proposition would make unincorporated San Tan Valley a town.
    • Polls close at 7 p.m. on Tuesday evening.

SAN TAN VALLEY, Ariz. - Tuesday, August 5, is election day in San Tan Valley where voters will decide whether the unincorporated community will be recognized as a town.

What we know:

Proposition 495 would officially incorporate San Tan Valley if it's passed by voters.

Currently, San Tan Valley has over 100,000 residents, but the community has no local government, including police, a mayor or city council.

What they're saying:

Supporters of Prop. 495 say that by becoming a town, San Tan Valley would have more control over what happens in the community, allowing the community to create some of its own services, including police and fire. San Tan Valley currently relies on the Pinal County Sheriff's Office for law enforcement and Rural Metro for fire services.

The other side:

Critics of Prop. 495 say they are worried that becoming a town would create the need to increase taxes.

Big picture view:

If Prop. 495 passes, San Tan Valley would officially be recognized as a town next summer.

What's next:

Polls are open until 7 p.m. Any early ballots that have not already been returned need to be dropped off in-person by the 7 p.m. deadline.

Map of San Tan Valley

The Source

  • Information for this story was gathered from Pinal County's website and a live report from FOX 10's Dominique Newland on Aug. 5, 2025.

ElectionSan Tan ValleyNews