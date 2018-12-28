Newsmaker Saturday - Mike Emanuel, Chuck Coughlin
Another week of major political developments nationally and in Arizona. FOX 10's John Hook talks to FOX News' Mike Emanuel about Martha McSally's appointment to the Senate and the border wall. Political consultant Chuck Coughlin of High Ground provides insight on the midterm elections.
Newsmaker Saturday: Katie Hobbs, Kathy Hoffman
FOX 10's John Hook talks to Arizona Secretary of State-Elect Katie Hobbs, and Arizona Superintendent of Public Instruction-Elect, Kathy Hoffman.
Newsmaker Saturday - Prop 305; possible midterm election outcomes
Part 1: FOX 10’s John Hook talks to Dawn Penich-Thacker and Jenny Clark about Prop 305 - the expansion of empowerment scholarship accounts. Part 2: Political consultants Mike O’Neil and Chuck Coughlin discuss possible outcomes in the upcoming midterm election.
Democrats, Republicans gather for watch parties, as Election Day starts to wind down
PHOENIX (AP/KSAZ) - Voters are making their final decisions in a historic Arizona election. Either Republican Rep. Martha McSally or Democratic Rep. Kyrsten Sinema will become the state's first female U.S. Senator. Their contentious race for a seat being vacated by retiring Senator Jeff Flake has dominated the state's politics.
KEEPING UP WITH THE JONES: Taking selfies at the polling place is illegal!
While documenting the the casting of a ballot with a selfie is probably the last thing on some people's mind, some have done it. In the State of Arizona, however, people are not allowed to take photos within 75 feet of a polling place. FOX 10's Marcy Jones reports.
McSally, Sinema face each other in Arizona Senate debate
Two Arizona congresswomen are facing off in the only debate in the race for the state's open senate seat. Republican Martha McSally and Democrat Kyrsten Sinema will confront each other at 6 p.m. Monday.
Newsmaker Saturday: Debbie Lesko, Hiral Tiperneni
FOX 10's John Hook talks to U.S. Rep. Debbie Lesko and candidate Dr. Hiral Tiperneni about the upcoming midterm elections, Luke AFB, CAP Water, student loans and debt, healthcare and the future of the Affordable Care Act.
Supporters, opponents of Proposition 127 renewable energy ballot measure speak out
There are a number of ballot measures that will go before voters in November, one of which is Proposition 127. FOX 10's Steve Krafft hears from both sides of the referendum.
Newsmaker Saturday: Mike Noble, Jonathan Butcher
FOX 10's John Hook talks to Mike Noble of OH Predictive and Jonathan Butcher, Senior Fellow at the Goldwater Institute and a Senior Policy Analyst at the Heritage Foundation about the upcoming midterm election.
No Trump rally in Phoenix for now
President Donald Trump will not be coming to the Valley this month to stump for Republican candidates in this November's election. Word came in legal papers in connection with a lawsuit filed against the city of Phoenix by the American Civil Liberties Union. FOX 10's Steve Krafft reports.
Diane Douglas finishes 3rd in GOP superintendent race
PHOENIX (KSAZ) - With 100 percent of the votes in our state primary now counted, Diane Douglas is out of her job as superintendent of the Arizona Department of Education.
Voters report problems at polls
It's election day, but unfortunately, it's had a bit of a rocky start. FOX 10's Ty Brennan reports.
Problems reported at Phoenix-area polling places
Problems are reported at multiple polling places in metro Phoenix as voters cast election-day ballots in Arizona's primary election. FOX 10's Carmen Blackwell reports.
Proposal to increase taxes for schools to be Proposition 207
PHOENIX (AP) - A ballot initiative seeking to raise income taxes on the wealthy to fund schools has filed enough signatures to be on the November ballot. Secretary of State Michele Reagan on Tuesday certified the Invest in Education Act. She said a petition review process by country recorders showed the estimated number of valid signatures surpassed the required amount of around 150,000. The...
Challenge filed to Arizona law barring collecting mail-in ballots
Another legal challenge has been filed to a 2016 law that bars groups in Arizona from collecting early mail-in ballots from voters and delivering them as part of get-out-the-vote efforts.
Lesko, Tipirneni win GOP, DEM primaries for Arizona US House seat
The results are in for the first election of 2018.
Newsmaker Sunday: Jeff DeWit
FOX 10's John Hook talks to Arizona State Treasurer Jeff DeWit about President-Elect Donald Trump's transition team and his role in helping Trump win Arizona.
Michigan recount over, rules federal judge
A federal judge has issued a ruling to dissolve the temporary restraining order of the Michigan recount.
Michigan certifies Donald Trump as winner of their 16 electoral votes
President-elect Donald Trump has won Michigan's 16 electoral votes.
Jill Stein explains vote recount efforts currently underway
Dr. Jill Stein, the Green Party's presidential candidate, has formally filed a motion for a recount of the presidential election in Wisconsin. She's also expected to file in Michigan and Pennsylvania due to what computer scientists are calling "voter irregularities".