Newsmaker Saturday - Mike Emanuel, Chuck Coughlin

Another week of major political developments nationally and in Arizona. FOX 10's John Hook talks to FOX News' Mike Emanuel about Martha McSally's appointment to the Senate and the border wall. Political consultant Chuck Coughlin of High Ground provides insight on the midterm elections.

Newsmaker Saturday - Prop 305; possible midterm election outcomes

Part 1: FOX 10’s John Hook talks to Dawn Penich-Thacker and Jenny Clark about Prop 305 - the expansion of empowerment scholarship accounts. Part 2: Political consultants Mike O’Neil and Chuck Coughlin discuss possible outcomes in the upcoming midterm election.

Democrats, Republicans gather for watch parties, as Election Day starts to wind down

PHOENIX (AP/KSAZ) - Voters are making their final decisions in a historic Arizona election. Either Republican Rep. Martha McSally or Democratic Rep. Kyrsten Sinema will become the state's first female U.S. Senator. Their contentious race for a seat being vacated by retiring Senator Jeff Flake has dominated the state's politics.

Newsmaker Saturday: Debbie Lesko, Hiral Tiperneni

FOX 10's John Hook talks to U.S. Rep. Debbie Lesko and candidate Dr. Hiral Tiperneni about the upcoming midterm elections, Luke AFB, CAP Water, student loans and debt, healthcare and the future of the Affordable Care Act.

Newsmaker Saturday: Mike Noble, Jonathan Butcher

FOX 10's John Hook talks to Mike Noble of OH Predictive and Jonathan Butcher, Senior Fellow at the Goldwater Institute and a Senior Policy Analyst at the Heritage Foundation about the upcoming midterm election.

No Trump rally in Phoenix for now

President Donald Trump will not be coming to the Valley this month to stump for Republican candidates in this November's election. Word came in legal papers in connection with a lawsuit filed against the city of Phoenix by the American Civil Liberties Union. FOX 10's Steve Krafft reports.

Proposal to increase taxes for schools to be Proposition 207

PHOENIX (AP) - A ballot initiative seeking to raise income taxes on the wealthy to fund schools has filed enough signatures to be on the November ballot. Secretary of State Michele Reagan on Tuesday certified the Invest in Education Act. She said a petition review process by country recorders showed the estimated number of valid signatures surpassed the required amount of around 150,000. The...

Newsmaker Sunday: Jeff DeWit

FOX 10's John Hook talks to Arizona State Treasurer Jeff DeWit about President-Elect Donald Trump's transition team and his role in helping Trump win Arizona.

Jill Stein explains vote recount efforts currently underway

Dr. Jill Stein, the Green Party's presidential candidate, has formally filed a motion for a recount of the presidential election in Wisconsin. She's also expected to file in Michigan and Pennsylvania due to what computer scientists are calling "voter irregularities".