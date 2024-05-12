I-17 closure in north Phoenix causes massive traffic backups

If you haven't noticed, there are big traffic backups in north Phoenix this Mother's Day weekend.

A portion of I-17 was shutdown to clear the way for construction crews, causing some streets to look more like parking lots.

The closure affects southbound lanes along I-17 between SR 74/Carefree Highway and Loop 303.

The shutdown, because of pavement work, is sending drivers onto detours and causing bumper to bumper back-ups.

ADOT advises on its website, "Please set aside extra travel time and try to avoid peak driving times when closures are scheduled for a pavement improvement project that’s starting in that area."

This closure began Friday night, May 10, and ends early Monday morning, May 13. More closures are coming, however, to complete the project.

Eventually, the project will expand further south to Happy Valley Road.

"In all, this project stretches along 6 miles of I-17 between Happy Valley Road and SR 74. The early work will primarily involve removing the top layer of older, worn asphalt paving along the highway. The other major work element involves the use of specialized equipment to diamond grind the concrete pavement," ADOT said.

Drivers FOX 10 spoke with asked, "Why Mother’s Day weekend?"

ADOT's response: "There is no good time to close a freeway, especially in an area with few detour routes available."

Winnie Gutierrez, an NAU graduate was headed south from the high country when she came upon the traffic.

"It usually only takes me two hours to get back home from Flagstaff," she said.

This time it took her more than three hours.

"We've been here now for about 30 minutes because of that restroom break. I don't know what's going to happen next. So we're kind of stuck here, actually," Kelly Dancer from Chandler said.

A north Phoenix resident says she's encountered seemingly impatient drivers.

"Yes, a lot of people cutting off and some people don't know how to drive really. A lot of impatience," Nikki Knadler said.

Another driver coming from Sedona described the traffic as stop and go.

"Bumper to bumper," Eric Hansen said. "Go a few hundred feet, bumper to bumper, and now we're just stuck."

Learn more about the pavement work on I-17 by clicking here.