Arizona weather forecast: Record highs kick off Christmas week in Phoenix

The Brief The forecast high temperature will reach 82 degrees in Phoenix on Monday, breaking the current record of 79 degrees, set in 1917. High pressure, which is responsible for our record-breaking warmth, will start to decline to the southeast through the next several days. Mild and moist air will start to push against the West Coast on Tuesday. As this happens, moisture will begin streaming over Arizona.



A big week of change ahead – just in time for Santa's arrival.

What To Expect:

We start the work week with record-breaking temperatures. The forecast high temperature will reach 82 degrees in Phoenix on Monday afternoon. The current record high, set in 1917, is 79 degrees. Other locations around the state, like Payson and Sedona, will also likely set records.

High pressure, which is responsible for our record-breaking warmth, will start to decline to the southeast through the next several days. A trough of more mild and moist air starts to push against the West Coast tomorrow. As this happens, moisture will begin streaming over Arizona.

Wet Christmas?

The first round of showers will be possible, moving somewhat quickly from Tuesday night into the early hours of Wednesday morning. Passing showers will be light to steady with limited rain totals.

Another round will brew behind the first. The second round is forecast to pass the Phoenix metro by Wednesday, Christmas Eve, evening. The rain will be steady to, at times, heavy. Higher rain totals will be possible with a more widespread period of rain into Christmas Day. The best chance for rain on Christmas is the morning, but scattered showers will remain around the state through the day.

Additional moisture could trigger new rain chances into the weekend and even next week, as we finish off 2025.

Winds will increase a bit over the next couple of days as the rain passes and temperatures will fall. The forecast high is 79 degrees on Tuesday, 75 on Christmas Eve and 73 for Christmas Day.

Snow in the High Country

Snow potential begins only over the highest elevations: 9,000 to 10,000 feet or above, through Thursday. Although chances are less certain, any precipitation that falls into the weekend would be more likely to fall as snow above 7,000 feet.

Road Conditions

Call 511 anywhere in Arizona or 1-888-411-ROAD (7623)

az511.com

Leave prepared before heading north

After recent snowfall in the high country, the Arizona Department of Transportation is reminding drivers who are heading north to never park along highways to play in the snow.

Use the highway shoulders for emergencies only. Parking on them to play in the snow is hazardous in the following ways:

Other drivers may be distracted by your vehicle.

Other drivers may pull over as well to play in the snow, compounding the problem.

Your vehicle may interfere with first responders who need to use the shoulder.

Plows can throw snow and ice far off highways.

It’s much safer to re-enter highways from on-ramps and other designated entrances

"Also, it’s not uncommon for lots of desert dwellers to take the opportunity to head north to play in the snow. So, remember to pack your patience and expect to spend extended time in your vehicle getting to and from snow play areas."

ADOT's suggestions for items to take along:

Warm clothing and blankets

A fully charged mobile phone and charger

Flashlight with extra batteries

Drinking water

Healthy snacks

First-aid kit and necessary medications

Ice scraper

Small bag of sand or kitty litter for wheel traction

Small folding shovel for snow removal

Travel tool kit and battery cables

Safety flares

Plastic bags or containers for sanitation

Road map(s)

ADOT says you and your vehicle must be prepared for driving in wintry conditions, including snow, ice and freezing temperatures.

Get plenty of rest

Plan your route in advance and notify someone about your route, destination and arrival time

Take frequent breaks from driving

Make sure your fuel tank is at least half to three-quarters full at all times

Use snow tires, chains or studded tires as recommended or required. Studded tires are permitted on Arizona highways from Oct. 1 to May 1.

Ensure your wipers, window defroster, headlights, taillights, brake lights and turn signals work

Change your motor oil to a winter grade

For electric or hybrid vehicles, be sure the battery has sufficient voltage and the connection cables are tight

Get more safety tips at https://azdot.gov/KnowSnow

For Flagstaff area snow-play locations, see FlagstaffArizona.org's Winter Recreation Map or call 844-256-SNOW.

Rain/flood safety tips

The American Red Cross' tips for heavy rain situations and flood safety:

Turn around don’t drown! If you must drive and you encounter a flooded roadway, turn around and go another way.

If you are caught on a flooded road and waters are rising rapidly around you, get out of the car quickly and move to higher ground.

Tune in to your local radio, NOAA radio, or news channels for the latest updates.

If your neighborhood is prone to flooding, be prepared to evacuate quickly.

Follow evacuation orders and do not attempt to return until officials say it is safe.

If power lines are down, do not step in puddles or standing water.

If power is out, use a flashlight. Do not use any open flame as alternate lighting.

Preparing for a severe thunderstorm

The American Red Cross' tips for preparing for a severe thunderstorm:

Put together an emergency kit.

Know your community’s evacuation plan.

Create a household disaster plan and practice it.

Purchase a battery-powered or hand-crank radio

Discuss thunderstorm safety with members of your household. Be aware that a thunderstorm could produce flooding.

Pick a safe place in your home for household members to gather during a thunderstorm. This should be a place where there are no windows, skylights, or glass doors, which could be broken by strong winds or hail and cause damage or injury.