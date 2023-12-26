From Doomsday Mom to Arizona's water crisis, a look at our top explainer stories of 2023

PHOENIX - Through the course of the past year, we have worked hard to bring you an in-depth look at some of the biggest news stories in Arizona and other parts of the world, in addition to detailed explanations on some of the biggest issues Arizona is facing, along with the rest of the country.
As we prepare for 2024, it is also time to take a look back at some of the explainers that have caught your attention in 2023.
1. Former talk show host's death renews awareness for Pancreatic cancer
With the revelation of what led to talk show host Jerry Springer's death, it is shining a spotlight once again on pancreatic cancer. Although the cancer is not as common, it does rank among the deadliest of cancers. Here's what you should know about the disease.
2. Looking at what's next for ‘Doomsday Mom’ following her murder conviction
While the so-called 'Doomsday Mom' has been convicted of murder by an Idaho jury, it doesn't mean her legal troubles are over. Here's what you should know about what's next for Lori Vallow.
3. Gruesome murder in Asia shocks the world
The grisly murder of Hong Kong model and social media influencer has shocked not only people in the former British colony, but garnered global media attention. Here's what to know about the killing of Abby Choi.
4. Arizona's history with the Super Bowl
Arizona is set to host the Super Bowl for the 4th time in a matter of weeks. Here's what you should know about the Arizona's history with the big game,
5. How diverse are Arizona's university student bodies?
Following a U.S. Supreme Court ruling that struck down affirmative action for college admissions, a certain level of attention is now placed on the diversity of a university's student population. With that in mind, how does Arizona's public universities stack up? Here's what you should know.
6. Bruce Willis' health struggle
As news spread that actor Bruce Willis has been diagnosed with a disease known as frontotemporal dementia, here's what you should know about the neurological condition, and the effects it can have on the patient.
7. Water crisis hits Arizona community
The start of 2023 brought new concerns for some residents in the Rio Verde Foothills area, as Scottsdale shut off their water supply due to the ongoing drought. Here's what you should know about what happened, and what people are trying to do to secure a water supply for the future.
8. Kari Lake's lawsuit following the 2022 gubernatorial race
A day after a judge in Arizona has ruled against former GOP gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake in her lawsuit over the results from the 2022 election, Maricopa County's attorney has asked a court to sanction Lake. Here's what you should know about the ruling.
9. Dire warning over heat wave in Phoenix
10. The rise of ChatGPT
There has been a lot of attention over ChatGPT, as well as its impact on not only education, but other facets of life as well. Here's what you should know about the relatively new chatbot technology, as well as its impact on society, and people's concerns about it.