From Doomsday Mom to Arizona's water crisis, a look at our top explainer stories of 2023

Through the course of the past year, we have worked hard to bring you an in-depth look at some of the biggest news stories in Arizona and other parts of the world, in addition to detailed explanations on some of the biggest issues Arizona is facing, along with the rest of the country.

As we prepare for 2024, it is also time to take a look back at some of the explainers that have caught your attention in 2023.

1. Former talk show host's death renews awareness for Pancreatic cancer

2. Looking at what's next for ‘Doomsday Mom’ following her murder conviction

3. Gruesome murder in Asia shocks the world

4. Arizona's history with the Super Bowl

5. How diverse are Arizona's university student bodies?

6. Bruce Willis' health struggle

7. Water crisis hits Arizona community

8. Kari Lake's lawsuit following the 2022 gubernatorial race

9. Dire warning over heat wave in Phoenix

10. The rise of ChatGPT