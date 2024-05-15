Arizona Congressional District 1 Debate: 6 candidates seeking nomination to challenge Rep. Schweikert

On Wednesday night, six Arizona Democrats hoping to unseat a longtime Republican congressman will take the debate stage.

Democrats have come close to defeating David Schweikert in recent election cycles, but have yet to win.

On May 15 at 6 p.m., the Democratic Congressional District 1 debate will take place.

Which candidates will be debating?

The candidates are seeking to win the Democratic nomination in Arizona's Primary Election on July 30.

The winner will challenge Schweikert in the November general election.

WASHINGTON, DC - SEPTEMBER 14: U.S. Rep. David Schweikert (R-AZ) speaks during a markup hearing at Longworth House Office Building September 14, 2021, on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images) (Getty Images)

FOX 10 will be streaming the debate. You can watch it live on the FOX Local app, in the video player at the top of this page, or on FOX 10's YouTube channel.