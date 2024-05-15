Mirage: Las Vegas Strip hotel to close for years-long transformation project

A rather well-known hotel and casino along the Las Vegas Strip is set to close its doors soons.

According to the website for The Mirage, the resort's last day of operations is scheduled for July 17, while the last day of hotel occupancy will be on July 14.

"The property will be closed for construction and the transformation will begin into the highly anticipated Hard Rock Hotel & Casino and Guitar Hotel Las Vegas," read a portion of Mirage's website, with plans calling for a nearly 700-feet guitar-shaped hotel.

Guests with reservations scheduled beyond July 14 will have their reservations canceled, and guests with check-out dates beyond July 14 will have their reservations modified, and will have to leave the hotel by July 15.

The Mirage Hotel & Casino, in a photo taken in 2020. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

The Mirage was taken over by Hard Rock International in December 2022, after gaming regulators in Nevada approved a nearly $1.1 billion sale by MGM Resorts International. At the time of the takeover, Hard Rock International officials have already announced plans to reshape the property. The sale also turned The Mirage into the first property on the Strip to be run by a Native American tribe, as Hard Rock International is owned by the Seminole Tribe in Florida.

The resort opened in November 1989, with a sidewalk-side volcano spewing fire years before gondoliers began plying canals at the Venetian and fountains started dancing at the Bellagio. For years, the resort hosted Siegfried & Roy taming white tigers. It remained home to a Cirque du Soleil show set to a Beatles soundtrack, but that show is set to end its 18-year run on July 7.

As for the famed volcano display, reports state the installation will be torn down. The resort is set to reopen in 2027.

(The Associated Press contributed to this report. This story was reported on from Phoenix.)